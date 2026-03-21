Aryna Sabalenka Reacts to Last-Minute Court Switch at Miami Open: “Was Actually Shocked”

Chaos has well and truly taken over the Miami Open, and even the biggest stars haven’t been spared. With action on the main stadium courts running behind and the highly anticipated clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca at risk, organizers moved Aryna Sabalenka’s match against Ann Li to the smaller Butch Buchholz court.

The defending champion was thus pushed off the main stage, a direct fallout of the scheduling chaos. Unsurprisingly, Sabalenka didn’t hold back, calling out the organizers and stating, “I was actually shocked they were considering cancelling my match.”

She further added, “What’s the Problem for Alcaraz and Fonseca start later? Because yesterday the night session started at 9, & then Mirra was playing.”

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With no roofs across the courts at Hard Rock Stadium, players have been pushed into tight turnarounds, unusual conditions, and, in some cases, unexpected venue changes. That’s precisely what happened with Aryna Sabalenka.

However, despite the abrupt switch, Sabalenka embraced the moment and made the most of the atmosphere during her match against Ann Li.

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“It was amazing. Thank you for coming, guys,” Aryna Sabalenka said. “Thank you for bringing these beautiful posters. Thanks for the support. I really enjoyed playing in front of you all. But I really hope to get Center Court next time. And I really hope that all of you can come and watch me there. Thank you for this atmosphere in these really cold conditions.”

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The conditions in Miami have been far from ideal. Drizzle has caused delays, disrupted routines, and even shortened practice sessions for players. The ripple effect of the weather has tested not just scheduling, but also player adaptability early in the tournament. Players like Alexandra Eala were even spotted practicing amid drizzle just a few days ago.

Similarly, on March 17, the Miami Open announced that all matches scheduled on the Stadium Court had been cancelled due to heavy rainfall. Ticket holders were subsequently asked to await further updates from officials.

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In fact, the poor weather caused widespread delays, with several matches being halted midway.

More so, the thunderstorms in Florida also disrupted practice sessions for several top players, including Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. However, despite the disruptions, both Gauff and Sabalenka managed to come through, securing wins in the Round of 64.

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The Belarusian showed on the court why she remains the player to beat. The top seed battled past Li 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to kick off her title defense. While the scoreline suggests control, the match was anything but straightforward.

She raced to a 4-1 lead in the opening set but needed over an hour to close it out after missing multiple break opportunities. Her resilience proved decisive. Even without hitting top gear, she absorbed pressure and found a way through the key moments.

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The victory continues a remarkable run for the Belarusian. Fresh off her Indian Wells Open triumph, she has now extended her winning streak and improved her season record to 18-1. It also marks her seventh consecutive win in Miami, underlining her comfort at the venue despite this year’s disruptions.

Sabalenka showers praise on her opponent after securing a winning start at the Miami Open

Sabalenka didn’t have it all her own way in her Miami opener, but she found a way to win and made sure to credit her opponent for pushing her to the limit. Chasing a rare back-to-back title at the Miami Open, Ann Li tested her before sealing a hard-fought, straight-sets victory in 1 hour and 42 minutes.

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“I was there, I was fighting no matter what, even though my game probably wasn’t the best one that I have,” Sabalenka said. “She played incredible tennis. She was super aggressive, serving incredibly, like wow. It was a great match, a great level, and I’m super happy to get this really difficult win.”

The match itself was far from straightforward. Sabalenka surged to a 4-1 lead early on, but Li clawed her way back, winning three straight games and saving seven break points in a marathon service hold. The American even threatened in the tie-break, briefly taking control before Sabalenka stepped up to win four of the final five points and snatch the opening set.

Momentum swings continued in the second set, with three consecutive breaks to start. But once Sabalenka settled, she tightened her grip, fending off further pressure and losing just four points on serve for the remainder of the match.

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Statistically, the contest underlined just how close it was. Li maintained her composure on the serve, securing 67% of the first-serve points and more than half on her second delivery. Sabalenka, however, made the difference when it mattered most, saving four of six break points and capitalizing on key return opportunities, especially against Li’s second serve.

It wasn’t her most dominant display, but it was a reminder of Sabalenka’s evolving maturity. Even without her best tennis, she managed the big moments better, an essential trait for champions navigating early-round danger.

With the win, Sabalenka extends her strong record in opening matches at WTA 1000 events and continues her push to join an elite list of players to defend the Miami title. She is also in contention to complete the coveted Sunshine Double, a feat last achieved by Iga Swiatek in 2022 and previously by Ashleigh Barty.

Next up, Sabalenka faces another American in Caty McNally, who arrives with momentum after a strong opening to her campaign. Do you think Sabalenka can retain her crown in Miami?