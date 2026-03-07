Aryna Sabalenka Refuses to Remove Engagement Ring to Play Mind Games at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka lit up the build-up to her return at the Indian Wells Open by announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. Flashing a dazzling 12-carat ring at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, she powered past Himeno Sakatsume. Later, Sabalenka revealed she even used the sparkling accessory for some cheeky mind games on court.

Speaking about the ring at the post-match press conference, she shared how comfortable it felt on her hand. “It’s very comfortable,” she added. Sabalenka was then asked whether she noticed the ring while playing. Some also wondered if she was worried about damaging it during intense rallies.

“We double-checked if there is a possibility to lose the diamond, and there is none, so I was pretty confident wearing this ring, and it feels comfy, feels shiny.”

The world No. 1 also joked about using the ring as a small distraction. “I hope that my opponent will get distracted with this diamond and it’s going to benefit me,” she added with a laugh.

INDIAN WELLS, CA – MARCH 06: Aryna Sabalenka RHS heads for the ball during a WTA, Tennis Damen tennis match during the BNP Paribas Open played on March 6, 2026 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA.

The engagement ring itself carries a special design. It was created by Isabela Grutman, who is the wife of entrepreneur David Grutman. Sabalenka shares a close friendship with them.

The ring features a stunning oval-cut diamond set in platinum. It also includes a curved band decorated with emerald stones. The emeralds were added because they are Sabalenka’s favorite gemstone.

“We spent months working on the design, selecting the stones, and perfecting every detail of the craftsmanship to make it truly special for Aryna,” Grutman told Page Six Style.

Sabalenka had previously hinted at the proposal earlier in the season. During a speech at the Brisbane International, she playfully addressed her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. “Thank you to my boyfriend…Hopefully, soon I can call you something else.”

When the proposal finally happened, it completely surprised her. She later shared the moment on Instagram. “Well, I obviously had NO idea this was happening tonight.”

Sabalenka even revealed that her entire team knew about the plan beforehand, while she remained the only one unaware.

Aryna Sabalenka reveals how her surprise proposal unfolded

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared the story behind her surprise engagement. The Belarusian explained that her team had quietly organized the proposal.

Her agent even encouraged her to dress nicely for the occasion. However, Sabalenka ignored that suggestion after a long and tiring day. She decided to keep things simple.

“Well, as everyone probably saw, I wasn’t prepared at all. It was a surprise, and I know it happened the 3rd,” the four-time Grand Slam champion explained during her press conference.

She then revealed how the situation was set up. “The whole team knew. My agent told me that I have a very important meeting for 15 minutes. Just put on something nice. I was super tired in the evening. I was like, okay, I’m not going to do that. I’ll just wear jeans.”

When Sabalenka arrived at the location, she quickly realized something unusual was happening. The place was a rented house prepared specially for the proposal. That was the moment she saw her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis.

Her reaction surprised even herself. “Then we got there, and I saw Georgios, and I was crying half of the time, because I thought that I looked ugly, not prepared, and this is such a beautiful moment. I stopped everything and asked the videographer and photographer to make sure my face is not there, just the ring.”

Despite the unexpected circumstances, the moment meant a lot to her.

“Yeah, it was a beautiful moment. I was surprised, even though I kind of knew, had a feeling that it’s going to happen here. But he still managed to do a surprise.”

On the court, Sabalenka also achieved an important milestone at the BNP Paribas Open. Her victory over the Japanese qualifier marked her 100th career match as the top-ranked player on the WTA Tour.

Next, she will face Jaqueline Cristian, who saved three match points against Maya Joint. Sabalenka now hopes to continue her strong run at the Indian Wells Open as she aims for a deep campaign in the Sunshine Double.