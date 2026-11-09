Aryna Sabalenka Responds to Elena Rybakina’s Unexpected WTA Finals Exit With Tennis Season Under Scrutiny

Elena Rybakina has enjoyed a remarkable season, with two Grand Slam titles making it one of the most successful campaigns of her career. Yet, away from the spotlight, the Kazakh has also been dealing with multiple health issues that have troubled her at crucial moments. So, when she arrived at the WTA Finals as one of the favorites, few expected her campaign to end with a withdrawal. The news left fans concerned and caught Aryna Sabalenka’s attention too, as the World No. 2 voiced her worries about Rybakina’s health.

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Rybakina announced her withdrawal on Saturday, November 7, after organisers confirmed that she was dealing with a viral illness. The world No. 1 was scheduled to open her campaign against Linda Noskova on Sunday, but she was not physically ready to compete.

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Speaking about the unexpected development, Sabalenka admitted that she had not anticipated Rybakina’s decision. She also acknowledged the demands of the Kazakh’s season and supported her choice to prioritize her health.

“I was very surprised, but at the same time, I know it’s been a very demanding season for her, both physically and mentally,” the Belarusian said, as reported by Tennis Temple.

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“There have been so many long matches, long tournaments, and she also played a lot in Asia. I’m shocked that she withdrew, but she still had an incredible season. I think it’s a good decision to put her health first.”

Rybakina also addressed her decision in a statement released by the WTA. The 2025 champion admitted that her body was not ready for another tournament and that she needed time to recover.

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“I’ve had an incredible season but my body is just not physically ready to compete,” she said.

“I’m going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season.”

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The withdrawal came after an eventful year for Rybakina. She won the Australian Open and US Open, secured the world No. 1 ranking, and added titles in Stuttgart and Ningbo. However, physical problems had also interrupted her campaign. She withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals in Tokyo last month because of a neck injury.

Tournament director Garbine Muguruza also confirmed that Rybakina had struggled to recover in time. She said the Kazakh had been unwell in Tokyo and needed time away from competition.

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The organizers named Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk as Rybakina’s replacement. Kostyuk entered the eight-player field as the first alternate and received an opportunity to make her WTA Finals debut.

The Kazakh’s absence also changed the competitive picture in Indian Wells. Sabalenka, the 2025 runner-up and world No. 2, now has one less major rival in the field as she pursues her first WTA Finals title. And Sabalenka started preparing for the season-ending tournament not only with on-court action, but also with an important off-court decision.

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Aryna Sabalenka Turned to Sports Psychologist before the WTA Finals

Before Rybakina’s withdrawal, the Belarusian revealed that she had resumed working with a psychologist to address her mental approach to tennis.

The 28-year-old discussed the decision with reporters ahead of the competition. She admitted that she needed outside help to regain her confidence and find a better balance in her thoughts.

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“I’ve resumed working with a psychologist, and I feel that I really needed someone to help me find myself again,” Sabalenka said, according to Tennis Majors.

She also explained what she wanted to change in her approach on court.

“I’m trying to think less, to trust my instincts more, and not to dwell on certain thoughts. That was important work,” she added.

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Sabalenka’s 2026 campaign had brought three major titles at Brisbane, Indian Wells, and Miami, but she had not won another trophy since March. She also finished runner-up at the Australian Open and US Open.

Her opening-round defeat in Wuhan proved another difficult moment. Sabalenka said she made physical recovery her priority after that result.

“I think this season has taught me to start over from scratch, to leave the past behind and move forward,” she said.

The psychologist’s support was part of Sabalenka’s preparation before the WTA Finals. Rybakina’s late withdrawal then gave the Belarusian another unexpected development to process ahead of her campaign. With the season approaching its conclusion, Sabalenka will look to turn her renewed mental focus into a first title at the year-end championships.