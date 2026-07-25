Aryna Sabalenka Returns Home to Reunite With Family Days After Her “Forget About Tennis” Admission

A visit home is the best option for a professional tennis player to let go of the troubles and rigors of Tour life, something that Aryna Sabalenka has taken up. Despite being the world’s top-ranked player, the Belarusian has not had the best of times on court recently, but shared moments with her loved ones will no doubt give her the mental reset she needs for the rest of the season.

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Sabalenka visited her home country, Belarus, and shared pictures of her mother, Yulia, and sister, Tonechka, on social media. “In good company,” read the World No.1’s Instagram caption, which matched Sabalenka’s mood in the pictures where she could be seen having a great time with her family, with her mother doting on the Belarusian as one of the pictures captures a sweet moment between mother and daughter where the former is braiding Sabalenka’s hair.

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While visiting her home, Sabalenka also took a major step by introducing her fiancé, Georgios Frangulis, to her family. The romance between the Belarusian and the Brazilian began with a business deal back in 2024, but since then, they have been inseparable, with Frangulis being a regular presence in Sabalenka’s box across events. The duo got engaged earlier this year, and plans for the nuptials are already in the works for 2027.

For Sabalenka fans, the World No.1’s family reunion will give them hope that they will see the four-time Major champion at her best on the court for the rest of the year. After her shock loss to Diana Shnaider at the French Open, the world’s top-ranked player showed dejected body language, talking about wanting to quit tennis, which was in line with how she lost a seemingly winnable match. The World No.1 has struggled with her on-court mentality this year, as seen in her matches against Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open and Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon.

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To get her results up, especially at the Slams, Sabalenka needs a change in her mindset, more so than her skill set.

Aryna Sabalenka Will Hope for a Mental Reset for the US Open Swing

The French Open loss was worsened by the loss at Wimbledon for Sabalenka, as she took a serious hit in terms of ranking points after two early losses at the Slams. She talked about leaving the sport after Paris, and it wasn’t any different after her loss to Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon.

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“I just want to go, get completely drunk, forget about tennis, and try to get in better shape,” she said during the post-match press conference.

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It is the on-court traits that seem out of control for Sabalenka, as she has appeared flustered when she loses a match at the last two Slams. Against Shnaider, it was all smooth sailing as the top seed was one game away from wrapping the match in straight sets, but the windy conditions completely derailed the World No.1 as she lost ten games in a row to lose the match. In her match against Osaka on the grass, Sabalenka was visibly agitated as she could not find a way past Osaka’s serve, leading her to miss some of her own shots.

The Wimbledon loss marked the end of two very important Sabalenka streaks: one was the streak of making it to the quarterfinals of a Slam for the last 14 Majors, and ending her tiebreak streak at Slams at 21. These two stats show how dominant the Belarusian has been at the biggest Tour competitions over the last two seasons, results that are on par with her overall Tour-level results. In the last two seasons, Sabalenka is one match shy of 100 wins, while only losing 18 matches.

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Even this year, the World No. 1 has won 36 of her 42 matches and three titles and will look to get back to her devastating best at the US Open, where she is the two-time defending champion.