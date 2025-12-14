Aryna Sabalenka’s Battle of Sexes Participation Receives Criticism From Top Coach

The tennis offseason is fading fast as the sport prepares to ignite Down Under, but attention has already shifted to a headline-grabbing exhibition. A “battle of the sexes” style showdown between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka, set for December 28 in Dubai, promises altered rules and high drama. Yet ahead of the spectacle, Lleyton Hewitt’s former coach, Roger Rasheed, delivered a blunt verdict, making it clear he sees no real upside to the much-talked-about clash.

Speaking on ABC Sport’s Summer Grandstand program, Rasheed said he was “disappointed” that the match was going ahead. He made it clear he was not supportive of the concept. “I’m not a fan of it, to be honest,” Rasheed said. He questioned the value of the event from the women’s perspective.

“I think it’s a lose-lose for the women’s side … I actually think it’s quite insulting, to be perfectly honest,” he added. Rasheed stressed that he saw no benefit for Aryna Sabalenka. “I don’t see where there’s one minute, one second of win for the number one player in the world. If you are looking after Sabalenka commercially, is this a place where you want to be?”

The exhibition has already garnered significant attention following the announcement of the rules. When Kyrgios and Sabalenka step onto the court, the setup will look very different from a standard match. The changes are designed to balance the contest.

Sabalenka’s side of the court will be reduced by 9 percent in both length and width. Both players will also be limited to a single serve. This rule is meant to reduce Kyrgios’ usual advantage on quick points.

However, Sabalenka is known for having one of the biggest serves on either tour. The match will be played in a best-of-three format. If the score is tied at one set all, a 10-point tiebreak will decide the winner.

The event has been compared to the famous 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Rasheed rejected that comparison. “The Billie Jean King and Riggs event was different — it was about something else,” he said. “Billie Jean didn’t really want to do that, but she did it for reasons.”

King was 29 and the world number one at the time. Riggs was a retired 55-year-old who claimed he could beat any woman. In front of 30,000 fans in Houston and a global audience of 90 million, King won in straight sets.

However, four months earlier, Riggs had defeated Australian star Margaret Court in a similar but lower-profile match in Ramona, California. Kyrgios, in contrast, remains an active Tour player, despite playing very little tennis in 2025 due to ongoing injury issues.

And as the discussion now turns to King’s legacy, she has also shared her own views on the upcoming Dubai match.

Billie Jean King shares her thoughts on Sabalenka–Kyrgios exhibition match

Earlier this week, world number one Aryna Sabalenka said the match would not harm her career or women’s tennis. She argued that the event could help elevate the women’s game.

“He’s in a lose-lose situation,” Sabalenka said of Australia’s injury-hit former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios. “I’m in a win-win situation.” Her comments reflected confidence and a belief that the exhibition carries little downside for her.

In an interview with the BBC, Sabalenka rejected claims that women’s tennis would be undermined if she loses. The broadcaster itself has faced criticism in Britain for choosing to air the event. Sabalenka remained firm in her stance.

“I don’t agree,” she said. “I am not putting myself at any risk. We’re there to have fun and bring great tennis. Whoever wins, wins. It’s so obvious that the man is biologically stronger than the woman, but it’s not about that. This event is only going to help ‌bring women’s tennis to a higher level.”

On the contrary, when Billie Jean King was asked about the match, she offered a more measured response. Speaking to the BBC earlier this week, King highlighted the key differences between this event and her famous 1973 clash with Bobby Riggs.

“Ours was about social change — culturally, where we were in 1973,” King said. “This one is not. I hope it’s a great match — I want Sabalenka, obviously, to win — but it’s just not the same.”

With the exhibition now just days away, debate continues to grow. Supporters see entertainment and exposure, while critics question its message.

