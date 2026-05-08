Aryna Sabalenka’s Italian Open Match Had It All From Controversial Calls to Insane Shots and More

Aryna Sabalenka stormed into the Italian Open with authority, dismantling Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets despite the dangerous challenge looming on paper. Haunted by last year’s shock exit and still chasing her first Rome crown, the world No. 1 played with fire, hunger, and purpose ahead of the French Open. And far from routine, the electrifying clash delivered every ounce of drama, intensity, and shot-making that tennis fans crave.

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During one tense moment in the match, Sabalenka suddenly stopped play to raise concerns about a distraction inside the stadium. The world No. 1 appeared frustrated by a bright digital advertising board positioned directly in her line of sight while receiving serve.

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Approaching the chair umpire, the Belarusian explained that the glare was making it difficult for her to properly track the ball during rallies. “Is it supposed to be that bright… like, that sign?” Sabalenka asked during the exchange.

The chair umpire quickly acknowledged the issue and responded calmly. “Yes, I can ask for the brightness to lower,” the official replied before Sabalenka nodded and returned to the baseline to continue the match.

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Although lighting concerns caused by LED boards are considered legitimate in modern tennis, the conversation unexpectedly opened the door for a humorous moment in the broadcast booth. One commentator could not resist pointing out the irony surrounding Sabalenka’s own sparkling jewellery during the complaint.

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The commentator joked that the Belarusian’s necklace was producing almost as much glare as the stadium sign itself. “It’s hard because it’s right in the view of the ball and you. But you know, if I was Krejcikova, I would ask Sabalenka to remove that necklace of hers. Because I mean, you look at that… it’s sparkling so much it’s going to probably blind Krejcikova.”

The remark immediately triggered laughter among the commentary team and added another entertaining layer to an already lively contest.

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One of the match’s most unforgettable moments came when Aryna Sabalenka pulled off a stunning tweener during a breathtaking rally. Although Barbora Krejcikova finished the point with a superb lob-and-volley combination, even she could not resist applauding the Belarusian’s outrageous shot as the crowd erupted in appreciation.

However, the match took a dramatic turn immediately after the seventh game of the opening set, when tensions suddenly flared between Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejcikova.

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Krejcikova argued that a disputed ball had landed inside the court despite being called out, while Sabalenka firmly disagreed and walked over to point at the mark on the clay.

“Watch the video — everyone can see it!” Krejcikova demanded loudly, immediately halting the flow of the contest. Her outburst drew instant attention from both spectators and officials as tension rapidly spread across the court.

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The Czech player made it clear that her frustrations extended beyond the scoreline itself. “This isn’t about losing, this is about fairness,” she insisted, framing the issue as something connected to the integrity of the match rather than simply the result.

Sabalenka responded in a completely different manner, remaining composed throughout the confrontation. “I played according to the rules — nothing more, nothing less,” Sabalenka stated during the exchange.

Although the interaction lasted only a short time, it dramatically changed the emotional energy surrounding the match. The chair umpire eventually stepped in to settle the situation and encourage both players to continue.

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In the end, Sabalenka regained full control and closed out the victory in commanding fashion. The Belarusian needed just one hour and 24 minutes to secure a 6-2, 6-3 win on Thursday and advance into the third round in Rome.

Aryna Sabalenka delivers motivational message after winning the Laureus World Sports Awards

During her post-match interview in Rome, Aryna Sabalenka reflected on one of the proudest moments of her career away from the court. The world No. 1 opened up about winning the Sportswoman of the Year honour at the Laureus World Sports Awards in April.

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Sabalenka admitted the recognition carried deep emotional meaning for her.”It’s an achievement, and I’m super proud of that,” Sabalenka said. “There are so many great women and athletes – women doing great stuff. To win this award means a lot to me.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion then shifted the conversation toward inspiring the next generation. “This young girl, she was hungry, she was a fighter, she was passionate about this sport,” she explained while reflecting on her journey from childhood to world No. 1.

Sabalenka also delivered a heartfelt message to young girls hoping to follow the same path in professional tennis. She emphasized the importance of persistence, discipline, and belief during difficult moments.

“She was a hard worker and honestly, [to any young girls] I would tell them to keep going, and if you’re going to keep pushing yourself, you are going to get to the very top. I’m super proud of myself and am super honoured.”

Meanwhile, Sabalenka’s victory over Barbora Krejcikova added another impressive milestone to her already dominant record at WTA-1000 events. The Belarusian now owns a remarkable 74.8% win rate with a 151-51 record since the format was introduced in 2009.

That achievement allowed Sabalenka to surpass former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty for the fourth-highest WTA-1000 win percentage in that span. She is now closing in on the elite records held by Maria Sharapova and Iga Swiatek.

With her R64 victory secured at the Italian Open, Sabalenka now advances to the R32 against world No. 27 Sorana Cirstea. As her momentum continues to build in Rome, the tennis world is now watching closely to see whether the Belarusian can finally capture her maiden title in the Italian capital.