Aryna Sabalenka’s 16th Match Curse: Everything You Need to Know

In March, Aryna Sabalenka ruled the Sunshine Double, storming to back-to-back titles at Indian Wells and the Miami Open. She carried that dominance into the Madrid Open, winning her first three matches to stretch her streak to 15 and entering as the clear favorite against Hailey Baptiste. But a stunning loss to the American now raises one looming question: Does the 16-game curse haunt Sabalenka?

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Aryna Sabalenka entered the Madrid Open on a 15-match winning streak. That run ended with a loss to Hailey Baptiste in the quarterfinals. It was a result few had expected.

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Failing to win 16 matches in a row is not unusual. However, this is now the third time it has happened in her career. That pattern adds an interesting layer. The first instance came in 2021. Sabalenka was chasing her 16th straight win at a WTA 500 event in Melbourne. She seemed on course for another deep run.

Instead, she suffered a shock defeat. Kaia Kanepi beat her in the opening round. The loss ended that 15-match streak abruptly. More than three years later, history repeated itself. Sabalenka built another 15-match winning streak. She again stood one win away from 16 in a row.

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This time, the moment came at the China Open. She faced Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals. The match looked under control. Sabalenka led 4-2 in the deciding set. However, she lost four consecutive games. That collapse ended her streak once more.

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Now, the same scenario has unfolded again in Madrid. Despite being the overwhelming favorite, she could not close the match. The pattern repeated under pressure.

Baptiste delivered a remarkable comeback. The No. 30 seed saved six match points to win 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) inside Manolo Santana Stadium.

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Five of those match points came with Baptiste serving at 4-5 in the third set. She stayed aggressive, even using serve-and-volley tactics against one of the tour’s most powerful hitters. Her approach never wavered.

Sabalenka had one final chance at 6-5 in the tie-break. She missed a backhand up the line by a narrow margin. Baptiste then sealed the match with a cross-court forehand winner into the corner.

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After the defeat, Sabalenka was visibly stunned. The result left her questioning how the match slipped away. It was another painful end to a 15-match run.

Aryna Sabalenka explains how six match points slipped in Madrid loss

Aryna Sabalenka had defeated Hailey Baptiste 6-4, 6-4 at the same stage of the Miami Open last month. That result made her the clear favorite in Madrid. However, this time the match unfolded differently.

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Speaking after the loss at the Caja Mágica, Sabalenka admitted she allowed Baptiste more openings. The American capitalized on those chances. It shifted the balance of the contest.

Sabalenka also praised her opponent’s mindset. She credited Baptiste for showing courage under pressure. That quality proved decisive in the closing moments.

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“It was a tough match. She played great. I played great,” the three-time former champion in Madrid said. “I think I had some opportunities in the third set. I felt like I was maybe a little bit rushing the point over there. But it’s okay, sometimes I guess you have to learn, take the bad stuff from this week and move on.”

She then addressed the six missed match points directly. Those moments ultimately defined the outcome. “I think she played great points. I mean, I had some opportunities, didn’t use them. She played really brave tennis, I feel like, on those match points.”

Despite the disappointment, support came quickly. Her fiancé, Georgios Frangulis, reacted publicly. His response reflected quiet encouragement.

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Sabalenka shared an emotional message on Instagram. She expressed belief in raising her level ahead of Roland Garros. At the same time, she thanked fans for their consistent support.

The response from followers was immediate. Many offered words of encouragement. Among them, Frangulis posted a red heart as a sign of support.

Baptiste later explained her approach in those critical moments. She revealed that she had to take risks when facing match points at 4-5 in the deciding set. That mindset changed the match.

The 24-year-old even used serve-and-volley tactics. It was a bold choice against one of the tour’s most powerful hitters. “The plan kind of comes to my head when I get to the line sometimes,” she laughed.

Now, Baptiste moves forward to face Mirra Andreeva for a place in the final. As for Sabalenka, the question remains whether this pattern will finally break. Her ability to respond could define her push for the Roland Garros title this season.