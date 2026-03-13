Aryna Sabalenka Sends Major Warning to Indian Wells Crowd Amid Brutal Heat: “Really Tricky”

As the business end of the tournament approaches, temperatures in Indian Wells are soaring. Forecasts have warned of triple-digit heat during the final rounds, turning every match into a physical test of endurance. Amid the rising temperatures and mounting stakes, Aryna Sabalenka made sure the crowd knew just how serious the conditions were.

The world No. 1 battled through the heat to book her place in the semifinals of the tournament. Sabalenka defeated 10th seed Victoria Mboko 7-6(0), 6-4 in the quarterfinals, overcoming both a tricky opponent and the challenging weather conditions at Tennis Paradise. Speaking during her post-match on-court interview, Sabalenka admitted that preparing for such fluctuating conditions is far from easy.

“It’s really tricky to prepare yourself for these conditions because they go up and down, and today is a very hot day. So, guys, please stay hydrated. Put some extra salt in your drinks. We don’t want to see you guys passing out here in the crowd. So, stay hydrated,” she said. The Belarusian star also explained how players cope with the intense heat during matches, emphasizing the importance of hydration and energy management.

“And I guess that’s how we take it. We drink a lot of water. We try to manage our energy. And lucky me, I go out here, and I’m able to physically be ready to compete in these conditions,” Aryna Sabalenka added.

This alert from the women’s world number one comes just days after the umpire was forced to halt Casper Ruud’s match against Alexander Shevchenko due to a medical scare in the stands.

The extreme weather has become one of the major talking points throughout the tournament, with several players visibly struggling under the blazing sun. Aryna Sabalenka’s comments highlight just how demanding the conditions have been, not just for players on court but for spectators enduring the heat in the stands as well.

Looking ahead, Sabalenka’s quest for the title faces another stern test. Who will be her opponent in the SF, and what else did she say in her post-match interview?

Aryna Sabalenka drops a bold prediction about Victoria Mboko

The rising stars of women’s tennis continue to push the sport’s biggest names, but sometimes a loss still comes with a powerful endorsement. After surviving a tight battle at the BNP Paribas Open, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka had a striking message about her young opponent, Victoria Mboko, one that could hint at the future of the sport.

The Belarusian showcased her trademark composure in pressure situations, racing through the opening-set tie-break 7-0, marking the first time in her career she has won a tie-break to love. Despite Mboko’s resilience, Sabalenka’s experience ultimately proved decisive. The Canadian fought her way back to 5-4 in the second set and threatened to push the contest to another tie-break, but the four-time Grand Slam champion closed out the match in time to seal her third semifinal appearance at the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka had previously reached the final here in 2023 and 2025 but fell short on both occasions. Reflecting on the performance, the Belarusian admitted the match was far from easy. She said she was pleased with the level she produced during the most important points of each set and was satisfied to come through what she described as a very challenging round.

Known for her success in tie-break situations, Sabalenka revealed that her approach remains simple during those tense moments. Instead of focusing on records or statistics, she prefers to concentrate on playing each point according to her game plan while maintaining her aggressive style.

Mboko, meanwhile, viewed the tournament as an encouraging step forward despite the defeat. The Canadian admitted it had been a memorable week during her first appearance in Indian Wells and felt the match offered valuable lessons rather than just disappointment. She also acknowledged that Sabalenka raised her level in key moments, particularly when the pressure mounted.

Aryna Sabalenka also noticed clear progress in Mboko’s game. She pointed out improvements in the youngster’s serving, confidence, and willingness to play more aggressively, factors that made the contest much tighter than their previous meeting in Melbourne.

Sabalenka even went a step further, making a bold prediction about the 19-year-old’s future. “I think all of those young kids who’s on tour right now, they all have a huge potential to be Grand Slam champions,” Sabalenka said. “I just see how aggressive (Mboko) is, how passionate she is, how much she’s fighting on court, and never giving up. I see this as a future Grand Slam champion, for sure.”

At 27, Sabalenka joked that she now carries the responsibility of representing the older generation against a wave of talented youngsters. Her next challenge will come against another member of that rising crop – Linda Nosková. Nosková booked her spot in the semifinals after defeating Talia Gibson 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, ending the Australian qualifier’s impressive run. The victory marks the Czech’s second WTA 1000 semifinal and her first at Indian Wells. Do you think the Czech can force a major upset in the next match?