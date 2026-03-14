Aryna Sabalenka Sends Warning as Elena Rybakina Awaits in Final Indian Wells Battle: “I’m So Done”

Aryna Sabalenka surged one step closer to the title at the Indian Wells Open, dispatching Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 in a commanding semifinal performance. The Belarusian world No. 1 wrapped up the contest in 1 hour and 28 minutes on Stadium Court 1 at the BNP Paribas Open. Now she readies for a fierce final clash with Elena Rybakina, hunting long-awaited revenge in the Californian desert.

During the post-match press conference, Sabalenka was asked about performing in big finals. The Belarusian star admitted she wants to change the outcome this time.“I’ll make sure that I’m more than ready, and I’ll bring my best tennis, make sure that this is the year,” Sabalenka said.

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She also explained how frustrating past finals have been for her. The world No. 1 believes she missed important opportunities in those matches.

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“I just want to focus, I want to make sure that I get it, I get the trophy. I’m so done of losing these big finals. It felt like even though players were playing incredible tennis in those finals, I felt like I had so many opportunities that I didn’t use.”

Imago INDIAN WELLS, CA – MARCH 06: Aryna Sabalenka RUS heads for the ball during a WTA, Tennis Damen tennis match during the BNP Paribas Open played on March 6, 2026 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: MAR 06 BNP Paribas Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon506260306035

Sabalenka said her mindset is now completely focused on victory. She plans to give everything in the upcoming match. The trophy, she says, is the ultimate goal. “Right now my mentality, I’ll go out there and do everything I can to get that trophy.”

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She was later asked about the challenge of staying focused against Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka explained that small details often decide big matches. “I think by focusing on your game plan, on small little things in each point, it’s help you to stay loose and also, like, ready to go. I think that’s the best way to approach these kind of matches.”

Rybakina reached the final after defeating Elina Svitolina in the other semifinal. She secured a 7-5, 6-4 victory to book her place in the championship match. The Kazakh star once again showed her composure under pressure.

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However, the Belarusian has struggled in the Indian Wells finals before. She currently holds a 0-2 record in championship matches at the tournament. That history adds extra motivation this time.

Their rivalry at Indian Wells also includes a memorable meeting in 2023. Rybakina defeated Sabalenka in straight sets to win the title. The Kazakh star came back from a breakdown in the first set before sealing a 7-6 (13-11), 6-4 victory.

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That win marked Rybakina’s first victory over Sabalenka in five meetings. It was also the first match in their rivalry that did not go to three sets.

As of now, Sabalenka improved her 2026 record to 12-1 with the semifinal win. The result also marked her sixth straight semifinal appearance on the WTA Tour. Her last defeat before that stage came against Rybakina in the Cincinnati Open quarterfinal last August.

Now, as they prepare for another final, both players know the battle in the California desert will be intense.

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Elena Rybakina reveals key factor against Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells final

This rivalry between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina has become one of the most balanced battles in women’s tennis. Both players rely on aggressive baseline power and fearless shot-making. Their matches are often decided by just a few crucial moments.

Sabalenka has already said she understands what to expect from Rybakina. The Belarusian knows how dangerous her opponent can be in big matches. However, the Kazakh star believes the result will come down to small details.

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When asked about their 2023 meeting at this same tournament, Rybakina reflected on how tough the matchup always is. “It was tough matches, any match I play against Aryna, and I have been serving well.”

Rybakina also recalled the intensity of their previous battle in the desert. However, she stressed that their rivalry has evolved through many encounters over the years.

“I remember that match, but again, we played so many times, and I think it all depends in these moments, close moments, which we usually have for whoever steps in, plays more aggressive, more solid.”

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The Kazakh player expects another difficult contest in the final. Both competitors know how evenly matched they are. “So, yeah, it’s gonna be a very difficult match.”

This final also gives Sabalenka a chance for revenge. Earlier this year, she lost to Rybakina in the final of the Australian Open. Despite leading in the third set, the Belarusian could not hold on to the advantage.

Their rivalry has produced many tight battles. The two stars have faced each other 15 times in singles competition. Sabalenka holds a narrow 8-7 edge in the overall H2H record.

However, Rybakina has dominated when titles are on the line. She leads 4-1 in the finals between the two players. Sabalenka won their first final meeting at the 2023 Australian Open.

Since then, Rybakina has won four consecutive finals against her rival. Those victories came at the 2023 Indian Wells, the 2024 Brisbane tournament, the 2025 WTA Finals, and the 2026 Australian Open.

With both players arriving in top form, who do you think will claim the BNP Paribas Open title this time: Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina?