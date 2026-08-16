Aryna Sabalenka Speaks Out on Gender Double Standard Over On-Court Emotions

Explosive energy, booming grunts, and emotions worn proudly on her sleeve: it’s all part of Aryna Sabalenka’s trademark on-court persona. The Belarusian’s fiery demeanor fits the power game she brings to the court, though it has also attracted its fair share of criticism. But when it comes to possible double standards between how male and female players express those emotions, the World No. 1 isn’t losing any sleep over it.

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Speaking to TIME, Sabalenka offered an honest take on the backlash surrounding her on-court emotions, adding, “I don’t know. Maybe we get judged a bit more, but I don’t really mind. I just figure for myself that this is the best way for me. And if someone’s going to judge me for that, whatever, I don’t really care.”

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She further added, “It’s not my people. But I know that there are so many people who will understand that and who will really feel that because they feel that the same way. So if someone’s going to judge me for that, it’s their life, their opinion. And I don’t really mind.”

Sabalenka has gotten in trouble over the years for expressing her emotions on and off the court. This year, she received a hindrance call in her semifinal match against Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open for grunting while her opponent was playing the shot. However, Sabalenka challenged the call with a video review, but the replay backed the umpire’s decision. The exchange that followed made it clear that the grunt in question had included a second, trailing sound.

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The World No. 1 still felt it was the “wrong call” but, rather than worrying about another penalty, she almost seemed to welcome it. “How do I say in a nice way? She [the umpire] really pissed me off, and it’s actually help[ed] me and benefit[ed] my game; I was more aggressive,” she said. “I was not happy with the call, and it really helped me to get that game. So if she ever want[s] to do it again, I want to make sure that she’s not afraid of it. Go ahead, call it. It’s going to help me.”

On the ATP side, players like Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are also known for their loud grunts, which are generally viewed as part of their aggressive, high-intensity game style. That comparison makes the scrutiny around Sabalenka’s grunts all the more interesting, especially when similar on-court expressions from male players are rarely treated with the same level of attention.

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Former male greats such as John McEnroe are lauded to this day for their aggressive on-court behavior and habit of smashing rackets, a similar behavior for which female players are often criticized. But beneath all the debate over grunting, there’s actually some science to the noise.

Researchers have found a link between grunting and power, with players producing groundstrokes around 3.8% faster when they grunt. The boost is even more noticeable on serve, where grunters can hit about 4.9% faster than their quieter counterparts. In simple terms, making a little noise may help players put a little more force behind their shots.

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Notably, Sabalenka’s energy on the court has earned her a lot of fans, but with the Belarusian taking a few losses in her recent outings, that same behavior has come under a lot of fire.

After her French Open exit, Sabalenka was criticized by Serena Williams’ coach, Rennae Stubbs, who called out the Belarusian for losing her grip on a match that was completely in her control. Despite the criticisms, Sabalenka maintained that her fiery demeanor on court went hand in hand with her game style and that keeping her emotions in check would negatively impact her results.

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However, despite all the noise around her, Sabalenka looks forward to the US Open title defense following the Cincinnati Masters.

Aryna Sabalenka Will Need Her Mental Strength to Make a Deep Run in Cincinnati Ahead of the US Open

If shouting at her box, showing her emotions, and largely grunting help Sabalenka to be her best on the court, the Belarusian will need all that if she has to get over the slight mid-season slump she is going through. Sabalenka is going to the Cincinnati Open with the aim of making a deep run ahead of the US Open.

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The losses to Diana Shnaider and Naomi Osaka at the French Open and Wimbledon did not reveal any specific technical flaws in the Belarusian’s game, but did reveal cracks in her concentration, which affected her shot accuracy and shot selection at crucial moments.

Being the two-time defending champion in New York, Sabalenka would like to have a title under her belt, and she has won the Cincinnati Open in the past, which will give her the confidence as she begins her campaign against Talia Gibson in the second round.