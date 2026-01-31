Aryna Sabalenka to “Crying” and Tells Team to “F*** You” After Australian Open Loss

Barely an hour after leaving the court, Aryna Sabalenka faced the press following Elena Rybakina’s 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 comeback to claim her second Grand Slam and first Australian Open title. Yet the spotlight quickly shifted. The post-match press conference turned tense and surreal, as Sabalenka revealed a bizarre off-court moment with her team after suffering back-to-back AO final defeats.

At the post match press conference, the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open champion was asked when she would sit down with them to review the final. She paused and sighed before answering. “I don’t know,” the world No. 1 said.

Her coaches were not in the press room at that moment. Her agent and another team member were present. Sabalenka turned toward them and asked directly: “When… Today? Oh, f*** you, no! Maybe in a week. Or maybe in few days. Whenever I feel like, okay, I can move on from this one.”

Before Saturday’s final, Sabalenka said she had learned from painful losses in major finals last year. Even though she lost her lead in the third set, she felt her response was stronger this time. She explained how her mindset had improved during the match.

Imago Aryna Sabalenka Loses The Women Final At The 2026 Australian Open – Melbourne Aryna Sabalenka RUS lost the women final at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, AUSTRALIA, on January 31, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

“I feel like, overall it was much better than last year, two finals I lost. Level-wise and decision that I was making and the way that the mentality was throughout the whole match that I was still there, I was ready to fight, I knew that she’s not going to give it easily to me,” she said.

The Belarusian endured difficult Grand Slam final losses at the Australian Open and French Open last season. This time, her mood seemed lighter. She even laughed at the start of her press conference, showing a different emotional balance.

Still, Sabalenka admitted the emotions hit her hard after the loss. She revealed she had been crying shortly before facing the media. Her reaction was intense but honest.

“I was laughing and crying. It was hysterical moment, but nothing really productive from that conversation. I was just let everything go out and try to – I was really upset with myself, I would say, because once again, I had opportunities,” she said.

She also reflected on the turning point in the match. Sabalenka felt she played well for most of it but struggled late. She credited her opponent’s aggression for the shift in momentum.

“I played great until certain point, and then I couldn’t resist that aggression that she had on court today,” she added.

Even at the very start of the press conference, the four-time Grand Slam champion laughed again when asked about her performance. Despite the loss, she acknowledged the quality of the final.

“I mean, she played incredible match, and I try my very best. I was fighting until the very last point,” Sabalenka said.

Even during the on-court trophy ceremony, Sabalenka kept her humor. She jokingly addressed her team with a smile.

“Thank you to my team for always being there… for enjoying me losing finals. But also sometimes we win them so let’s hope for the best.”

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina was celebrating a career milestone. After lifting her first Australian Open trophy, she shared her joy and reflected on a moment that marked a defining chapter in her journey.

Elena Rybakina praises Aryna Sabalenka with classy message after AO win

Elena Rybakina is known for her calm and quiet nature on court. She rarely shows emotion. But behind that reserved exterior is deep grit and belief. Those qualities again defined her biggest moment in Melbourne.

The fifth seed showed immense courage in the final. She fought back from a break down in the deciding set. She stayed aggressive when the pressure peaked. That mindset helped her secure her first Australian Open title.

This win confirmed what many have felt for months. Rybakina is currently the most in-form player in women’s tennis. Her results and consistency now speak louder than ever.

She ended last season in dominant fashion. Rybakina won the WTA Finals by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. That victory set the tone for her strong start to 2026.

And today’s final match lasted two hours and 18 minutes. There were only five rallies that went beyond nine shots. Four of those longer rallies were won by Sabalenka, showing how rare extended exchanges were.

Both players served well for most of the contest. Sabalenka controlled long stretches of play. But Rybakina took her chances when the match tightened late.

After sealing the win, Rybakina quickly showed respect to her rival. “It’s hard to find the words but I want to congratulate Aryna. She’s had amazing results for a couple of years and I hope we’re going to play many more finals together,” Rybakina said. “I know it’s tough, but I just hope that we are going play many more finals together. Of course, congrats to your team for all the great improvements that you’ve done.”

With the title secured, Rybakina earned 2,000 ranking points. She will rise to 7,610 points next week. That move takes her back to world No. 3.

Momentum is firmly on her side heading into the rest of the season.