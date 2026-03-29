Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff: Hidden Highlights Including Prize Money, Records, & Sellout Crowd

Any lingering doubt over the world’s best vanished as Aryna Sabalenka surged past Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to seal the elusive Sunshine Double. She now stands alongside icons like Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, and Iga Swiatek, conquering the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open back-to-back. And as the Miami crowd erupted, her triumph carried both glory and a rich financial reward.

The victory brought a massive financial reward for Aryna Sabalenka. She earned $1,151,380 from the win, which has now added to her already impressive career prize money of $47,875,138.

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Alongside the prize money, she also collected 1,000 WTA ranking points. This further extended her lead at the top of the rankings. Her dominance in the current season remains unquestioned. Her numbers this season underline her authority. She has won three WTA Tour titles already. Additionally, she has secured 23 victories from 24 matches this year.

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Her only defeat came earlier in the season. It was against Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final. That loss remains her sole setback. Before the Miami final, Rybakina was also the only player to take a set off Sabalenka in 2026. However, Coco Gauff pushed her to a decider in Miami. That added another layer to the contest.

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This triumph marked Sabalenka’s 11th WTA 1000 title. She continues to build a legacy among the elite of her generation. Her consistency at the highest level stands out. Her Miami Open performance further strengthened that narrative.

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Notably, Sabalenka became the first player to complete the Sunshine Double via two three-set finals at Indian Wells and Miami. This achievement is rare in the modern era. It highlights her ability to handle pressure.

Since the introduction of the format in 2009, only Serena Williams has won more WTA 1000 titles. Williams holds 13, while Sabalenka now has 11, equalling Iga Swiatek.

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She has also set another unique record. Sabalenka now holds the most consecutive titles at the Sunshine Double with three. This is the most since the tournaments were aligned in 1989, after Steffi Graf achieved it in 1995-1996.

Furthermore, she is now the fifth player to complete the Sunshine Double. She is also only the second to do it as World No. 1, again after Graf. These milestones elevate her historical standing.

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Looking ahead, she could achieve something unprecedented. No woman has ever held all four major American tournaments: Indian Wells, Miami, Cincinnati, and the US Open, at the same time. Sabalenka could become the first if she wins Cincinnati in August.

On the other side, Gauff can take positives from her campaign. Despite ongoing serving issues, she fought hard to reach the final. Her performances showed resilience and growth under pressure.

She will receive $612,340 as the runner-up. Her ranking will also improve, moving back to World No. 3 on Monday. This gives her momentum heading into the clay-court season.

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Both of Gauff’s Grand Slam titles came against Sabalenka. Their head-to-head record stood level at 6-6 before this match. This rivalry continues to remain finely balanced.

The loss was emotionally heavy for Gauff. She came very close to winning one of the biggest titles of her career. Despite the setback, she managed to take a set off Sabalenka.

Notably, Sabalenka had not dropped a set in Miami for 735 days. The last time she lost one was against Anhelina Kalinina in 2024. That streak finally ended in this final.

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This defeat also marked a rare moment for Gauff. It was her first loss in a hard-court final. She had previously been 9-0 in such finals since her 2019 Linz triumph. The atmosphere added intensity to the match. A sold-out crowd of 16,830 fans packed the stadium court. The energy remained high throughout the contest.

However, the match was not without tension. There were moments of conflict involving the crowd as Sabalenka later shared her views on the atmosphere during the Miami Open final.

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Aryna Sabalenka reacts to the Miami Open crowd after the umpire warning

Gauff was playing her first Miami Open final at home in Florida. The majority of the crowd backed her strongly. This created one of the loudest atmospheres seen on the WTA Tour.

The environment made officiating difficult. Australian umpire Tom Sweeney had to manage the crowd constantly. His role became more demanding as tensions rose.

At a crucial moment in the third set, one fan crossed the line. The spectator shouted “out” on a ball that clearly landed inside the baseline. This sparked an immediate reaction from Sabalenka.

“We don’t need you to make calls, we have computers to do that,” umpire Sweeney quipped. The comment highlighted the seriousness of the disruption. It also aimed to restore order.

Sabalenka herself later received a warning. It was for an “audible obscenity” during the heated exchange. Despite the tension, she chose to address the situation after the match.

“I don’t know where you are, that lady that yelled, that hoped for the out, I shouldn’t have been that rude,” Sabalenka said. “But come on, you cannot do that. Let’s agree that we both were wrong, so sorry.” Her response showed accountability.

She later, at the post-match press conference, reflected on the crowd and her emotions. “I got a little frustrated at one moment.” She added, “Definitely not proud of what I yelled. You cannot do that. But I had a lot of support here as well. I knew what to expect coming into this match, and I really enjoyed it. Even though they were cheering for her, I felt like they were cheering for great tennis, and I felt the respect, and I am really grateful.”

As of now, both Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are set to shift focus to Europe for the clay-court swing. Before the WTA 1000 events in the Madrid Open and Italian Open begin, they will compete at the Stuttgart Open starting Monday, April 13.

Seeded first and third, respectively, Sabalenka and Gauff could meet deep in the tournament. A clash is possible in either the semi-finals or the final, depending on the draw. That scenario, however, depends on both players advancing through the rounds.

Sabalenka has been a consistent performer in Stuttgart. Despite multiple strong runs, she has never lifted the title. Her track record still makes her one of the top contenders.

Gauff, on the other hand, has struggled at this venue. She has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals in south-western Germany. To challenge a four-time Grand Slam champion again, she will need a significantly stronger showing this time.