Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios ‘Battle of the Sexes’: Date, Start Time, How to Watch & History

What some fans view as harmless fun, others see as a risky proposition . Framed as a true litmus test, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka squaring off against former Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has grabbed the tennis world’s attention as a modern-day “Battle of the Sexes 2.0.” It’s a matchup built on spectacle and star power, with both players projecting confidence and drawing inspiration from the iconic clash that first shook the sport back in 1973.

This marks the fourth edition of the event, and it arrives with no shortage of noise. Both Sabalenka and Kyrgios have leaned into the moment, trading banter and fighting talk as fans and pundits weigh in from every angle. Kyrgios may enter as the favorite on paper, but standing across the net is a four-time Grand Slam champion who’s anything but an easy out. And if you’re wondering how and where to watch it, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Aryna Sabalenka vs. Nick Kyrgios? Date, venue & start time

For anyone who missed how this all started, Nick Kyrgios, once ranked as high as No. 13 in the world, fired the opening shot during the US Open in September. In an interview, he boldly claimed he would easily beat Aryna Sabalenka without even needing to go “100%” to win, arguing that women simply can’t handle serves from the ATP.

Ultimately, Aryna Sabalenka didn’t shy away from the challenge. The four-time Grand Slam champion fired back, saying she was ready to “kick hiss a–,” a response that turned talk into action. From there, things escalated fast, with Evolve (the marketing agency representing both players), stepping in to officially put the matchup together.

The matchup will now take place in Dubai on December 28 at the 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena. While Sabalenka enters as one of the most decorated players in the game, Kyrgios arrives ranked 671st after a long injury layoff and without a professional match since March. Still, it’s a must-watch event, with first ball scheduled for 8:00 p.m. in Dubai.

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios live: TV channel & streaming options

The rules for the matchup are already locked in. The exhibition will be played over three sets, with a 10-point tie-break deciding the match if each player wins a set. In a controversial twist, Aryna Sabalenka will compete on a court that is 9% smaller than standard, a decision organizers say reflects differences in speed between men and women. However, there’s another key adjustment designed to level things out.

Aryna Sabalenka will be limited to just one serve, rather than the usual two, which raises the risk of double faults and adds pressure to every service game. Kyrgios will also play under the same one-serve rule, further emphasizing the experimental nature of the format.

Most importantly, the match is strictly an exhibition. There are no ranking points at stake, making the focus purely about entertainment, spectacle, and the ongoing debate surrounding this “Battle of the Sexes 2.0.”

For fans in the UK, the match will be broadcast live on the BBC. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. BST on BBC One, with Claire Balding hosting and Andrew Cotter on commentary from Dubai. Viewers can also stream the event live on BBC iPlayer.

In Spain, the match will air live on Movistar+ on Channel 7, while fans in Latin America can tune in via ESPN and Disney+. Australian viewers can watch Nick Kyrgios in his home country on Stan Sport, where the former doubles Grand Slam champion takes on the two-time major winner in Melbourne.

In the United States and several other regions, live coverage will be available through the Tennis Channel app. Fans can also stream the match via Bet365 by opening an account and making a minimum initial deposit of €5, which grants access to the live stream across multiple devices.

Has there been a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match in Tennis before? A brief history

For anyone who may not be aware, there have been 5 previous matches between a woman and a man in tennis before the upcoming duel between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios.

The concept dates back to 1973, when 55-year-old Bobby Riggs attempted to undermine women’s tennis at a time when the sport was just entering the professional era and fighting for equal recognition alongside the men’s game.

Riggs first challenged Margaret Court and won 6-1, 6-2, with Court competing only months after giving birth. The result raised concerns that the spectacle could damage the growing women’s tour, prompting Billie Jean King, a central figure in the fight for equality in tennis, to step in.

Her match against Riggs on Sept. 20, 1973 where she defeated Riggs, drew massive media attention and huge financial stakes, becoming one of the most iconic moments in sports history.

And now, ahead of this modern-day “Battle of the Sexes,” the world ranked 1 acknowledged that legacy and its importance. “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game,” she said when the match was announced. “I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match.”