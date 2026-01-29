Aryna Sabalenka Warns Chair Umpire After Controversial Call at Australian Open: “Really Pissed Me”

Aryna Sabalenka powered into a fourth straight Australian Open final with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win over Elina Svitolina. Yet the night was not without turbulence. A mid-match hindrance call rattled the top seed and sparked visible frustration. After sealing victory, Sabalenka addressed the moment head-on, offering raw insight into the drama that briefly disrupted her charge.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka was asked about the hindrance call from umpire Louise Azemar Engzell. The Belarusian was clearly surprised by the decision.

“That’s actually never happened to me. Like, never happened to me, especially with my grunting,” Sabalenka said while explaining her confusion over the call.

She then described the moment in detail. “It’s just like, the ball was deep. The ball was, the bounce was wrong, and it was just like the timing. I was exhaling, and it just happened naturally.”

Sabalenka did not hide her frustration. “Then she called it, and I was, like, What? What is wrong with you? I think it was the wrong call, but whatever,” she added.

Her emotions boiled over as she continued. “She really – how do I say in a nice way – she really pissed me off. It actually helps me and benefits my game.”

Sabalenka explained how the call shifted her mindset. “I was more aggressive. I was not happy with the call, and it really helped me to get that game.”

She even ended with a bold remark. “So if she ever wants to do it again, I want to make sure that she’s not afraid of it. Go ahead, call it. It’s going to help me.”

The incident happened at the first point of the fourth game. Sabalenka was off balance while hitting a forehand return and let out a prolonged grunt as the ball seemed to be drifting long.

The ball landed in. As Svitolina returned the shot, the umpire called hindrance and awarded the point to the Ukrainian. Sabalenka immediately appealed and asked for a video review.

Umpire Engzell put on headphones to listen to the audio. After reviewing it, she stood by her original decision and play resumed.

However, after the match, Sabalenka learned she had reached another milestone. She became the second woman, since Martina Hingis, to reach four consecutive AO finals.

When asked how her 10-year-old self would feel, Sabalenka became emotional. “I don’t know what she would think right now,” she said.

“I think she would be proud. That, yeah, I was able to make it here. I would never think that I would, first of all, be able to make it to the top 10, and second, be that consistent and play on such a big arena in front of you all.”

Sabalenka now advances to the Australian Open final to face Elena Rybakina, who defeated Jessica Pegula. And the on-court episode also reminded many that this was not the first time Sabalenka has clashed with an umpire on court.

Aryna Sabalenka receives an audible obscenity warning at the Italian Open

Last year, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka received a code violation for audible obscenity during her Italian Open quarterfinal against Qinwen Zheng. The incident came as frustration built early in the second set.

Sabalenka had already lost the opening set 6-4 without seriously troubling the rising Chinese star. She then found herself broken again in the very first game of the second set.

Tension rose further when a spectator shouted, “Come on, Aryna, play tennis!” as Sabalenka prepared to return Zheng’s serve. The comment clearly struck a nerve.

Visibly irritated by both her play and the heckle, Sabalenka turned toward the crowd. She fired back with an angry “Shut the F**k up.”

The response prompted an immediate reaction from the chair umpire. Sabalenka was handed a warning for audible obscenity on the spot.

That was not the only incident involving Sabalenka and umpires last season. In April, she was also involved in a heated exchange during the Stuttgart Open.

During her quarterfinal against Elise Mertens, a disputed line call triggered the controversy. Sabalenka asked chair umpire Miriam Bley to review a ball that was called out while she was facing a break point.

At the changeover, with the score at 4-3, Sabalenka took matters into her own hands. She grabbed a phone from her team and photographed the ball mark, clearly showing her displeasure.

Umpire Bley issued a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct. According to Sabalenka, some tension remained even after she secured her place in the semifinals.

And now, as these player-umpire clashes linger in memory, attention turns to the Australian Open final.