Aryna Sabalenka Weighs In on French Open’s Historic Change After 3 Years Following Naomi Osaka Win

Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive run at the French Open, cruising past Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round. In doing so, the World No. 1 improved her record against the Japanese star this season to 3-0, once again getting the better of a familiar rival.

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The match also marked a historic moment at Roland Garros, becoming the first women’s singles match in three years to be featured in the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Sabalenka knew exactly what that meant and didn’t hide her excitement, later admitting she was delighted to finally get the opportunity to play under the lights and soak in the unique atmosphere of a Parisian night session.

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“I’m mostly happy with the way I served and that I was able to put all the pressure back on her. Happy with the win, it was a very tough one and wow, it’s amazing to play in the night session in front of you guys,” she said during her post-match interview.

Though Sabalenka clearly wants to play more matches during the night session, she knows that the decision is not up to her.

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“Yeah, it was my first one and I really want to keep going but who knows, right? But thank you so much for bringing such an amazing atmosphere. You guys truly make this place special. Thank you,” she added.

The 28-year-old delivered yet another commanding performance against Osaka, continuing the rich vein of form that has defined her season. With the victory, Sabalenka improved her record to 31 wins in her last 34 matches and booked her place in a 16th Grand Slam quarterfinal.

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The contest lasted just for an hour and 27 minutes, but the opening set was far more competitive than the final scoreline suggests. With both players locked at 5-5, a tiebreak seemed all but inevitable. However, Osaka blinked at the worst possible moment, dropping serve to hand Sabalenka a crucial break. The World No. 1 then stepped up and calmly served out the set, taking control of the match heading into the second.

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The second set appeared to be evenly poised at 3-3. Though Osaka came close to breaking Sabalenka’s serve in the sixth game, the Belarusian managed to escape and level the set once again.