Aryna Sabalenka Wins Yet Expresses Displeasure With Madrid Crowd: “I Was a Bit Upset”

After her 2024 US Open quarter-final win, Aryna Sabalenka charmed the crowd with a playful promise, “drinks on me”, before doubling down, “Please give me some support in the next match.” That cheeky bargain slowly paid off over the years as fans rallied behind her, a shift clearly felt during her clash with Jaqueline Cristian at the Madrid Open. Yet even after the win, Sabalenka couldn’t resist one more nudge, calling on the crowd again for backing in her next battle.

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After defeating Jaqueline Cristian, Aryna Sabalenka made sure to connect with the crowd. She first acknowledged their energy, appreciating the atmosphere they created throughout the match. “Thank you, guys. The atmosphere was incredible,” she began, clearly pleased with the support. But she quickly added a playful twist to her message.

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“But I have to say… when you guys were cheering more for her, I was a bit upset. Next time, please, go for me,” Sabalenka continued. The comment carried her signature cheeky tone, drawing smiles while still making her point.

On court, Sabalenka’s performance reflected her dominance at the Madrid Open. A three-time champion in Madrid, she is once again building momentum for another deep run. She is now aiming for a fifth quarterfinal or better finish in eight appearances in the Spanish capital.

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From the very start, she looked focused and in control of the contest. The Belarusian stormed through the opening set 6-1, imposing her power early. Her aggressive play left Cristian struggling to find any rhythm.

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In the second set, Cristian raised her level and tried to shift the momentum. The rallies became more competitive, and the pressure began to build.

The turning point came in the sixth game, where Sabalenka showed her resilience. She saved four break points that could have put her 2-4 down, refusing to let the match slip away.

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From that moment, she regained full control. Sabalenka reeled off the final three games to seal the victory in emphatic fashion.

Even earlier, while already leading World No. 33 Cristian 3-0 in the first set, she delivered a moment of brilliance. On break point for 4-0, she struck a stunning winner after sprinting across the court and finishing down the line with precision.

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Sabalenka later revealed that she had practiced that shot. “I knew that one day, I would use it on court!” she said, explaining how she even hits left-handed during warm-ups.

Speaking to reporters, she reflected on the moment with excitement. “To hit it [in] the match, and to hit it as a winner, probably that was the shot of my life,” she said. “I’m waiting for Roger [Federer] to comment any tips for me!”

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Now, after her cheeky exchange with the crowd, Sabalenka is set for a blockbuster fourth-round clash against Naomi Osaka. It will mark their first-ever meeting away from hard courts, adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup.

And, perhaps, this is not the first time Sabalenka has taken playful jabs at the crowd. Her lighthearted comments have become part of her personality, often entertaining fans while keeping the atmosphere lively.

Aryna Sabalenka delivers a blunt response as the crowd backs Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon semifinal

Back in 2023, Aryna Sabalenka suffered a three-set defeat to Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon. The loss came in a high-stakes semifinal that carried intense pressure and expectation. Jabeur went on to reach her second consecutive Wimbledon final with that victory. It marked another strong run for the Tunisian on grass.

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She also entered the match as the clear crowd favorite. The support from the stands played a visible role, especially as she fought back after dropping the first set.

Sabalenka was later asked in her press conference about the crowd dynamic. The question focused on whether the support for Jabeur affected her mentally during the match.

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However, Sabalenka dismissed the idea that it had any real impact. “Well, I mean, I expect that. I knew that they going to support her more. I’m fine with that. If people support my opponent, what can I do about that? I’m focusing on myself.”

Her mindset was rooted in control over her own performance. “I know there is a lot of people watching on TV supporting me. I have my family. I have my team. That’s enough for me,” said Sabalenka.

Over the years, her engagement with the crowd has evolved. At times, it has created moments of tension and even chaos during matches. A notable example came at the Miami Open final this year. While the match ended in victory for Sabalenka, not everything went smoothly on court.

The atmosphere was electric, with a sold-out crowd of 16,830 fans. However, some spectators began calling out between points, especially during the third set. At one point, Sabalenka reacted sharply and told a fan to “shut up.” The moment reflected her frustration under pressure.

She later addressed the incident in her post-match speech and press conference. “It was a bit of frustration over there,” said Sabalenka. “I apologised, but at the same time she was also wrong, but probably I should have controlled myself a little bit better.”

Now, as she prepares to face Naomi Osaka, expectations are once again building. With the crowd likely to play a role, the question remains: Can she overcome the former world number one and continue her title defense?