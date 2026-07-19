Aryna Sabalenka’s Grand Slam Setbacks Get Honest Verdict From Caroline Wozniacki

Despite dominating the WTA for the better part of the last two seasons, Aryna Sabalenka has won only one of the last six Majors, drawing criticism from some quarters. However, Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki came to her defense irrespective of the results.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We expect her [Aryna Sabalenka] to just get to the finals easily every week and win everything, but she’s human, as well,” said Wozniacki in an interview with Tennis365. “There’s a lot of players out there who are working hard every day, who are following her and seeing every single movement she makes on court. It’s difficult. As humans, we will go up and down a little bit. And you’ve gotta give credit where credit is due.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka’s recent Slam loss came at the hands of Naomi Osaka, which meant this was the first time Sabalenka failed to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2022 French Open. However, Wozniacki was on point in giving Osaka her due, as Sabalenka had no chance to come back in the match. The World No.1, who’s known for her return, could only muster two break points against the Osaka serve, both of which she could not convert. What’s more significant is that the top seed lost in the second set in the tiebreaker, which snapped her 21-tiebreaker win streak at Slams.

Before Wimbledon, Sabalenka had a spectacular breakdown at the French Open in the quarterfinals. With the draw wide open, it was a great chance for the World No.1 to clinch her first non-hard court Major, but she completely

ADVERTISEMENT

lost her bearings against Diana Shnaider, as she lost ten games in a row and lost the match, despite being one game away from victory in the second set. The windy conditions in Paris disrupted Sabalenka’s power game, something which cost her during the 2025 French Open final as well as against Coco Gauff.

It has been a mixture of opponents playing great tennis and Sabalenka herself imploding at crucial points, which has cost the top-ranked player in the World at Grand Slams. At the Australian Open final this year, she lost her rhythm despite being 3-0 up in the third set against Elena Rybakina. On the other hand, she faced an inspired Madison Keys at the Melbourne final last year, who snatched the title from the Belarusian with a power game that matched Sabalenka shot for shot.

Since she reached her first Major final at the 2023 Australian Open, Sabalenka has reached eight Slam finals in total, four of which she lost. However, from 2023 onward, looking at her overall results would make it clear how dominant the Belarusian has been. Since 2023, she has reached 29 finals, winning 17 titles, while having an overall record of 211 wins and only 41 losses across four and a half seasons. Even this year, she has been dominant, winning three titles, including winning the coveted Sunshine Double.

Sabalenka’s next event will be the Canadian Open, and the two-time defending US Open champion will be determined to end the year by winning the last Major of the season.