Despite starting on a high note, Aryna Sabalenka‘s 2026 season ultimately proved to be a disappointment. She finished the year with three titles under her belt, but none of them were Grand Slams. This was the first time since 2023 that the Belarusian failed to win a major in a season. While it remains unclear why her form dipped all of a sudden, tennis legend Jimmy Connors seems to know the answer. He believes that Sabalenka’s off-court commitments have hampered her concentration and have taken her mind away from tennis.

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“Tennis is a 365-day-a-year job. If you are going to be the best or one of the best, and if you have got outside interests that are taking your mind away from that, and I know everybody does, but it’s how you handle that,” he said on an episode of ‘Advantage Connors’. “Has that become more important than winning? Because once you are not winning anymore, and you are not selling out 25,000-seat stadiums, you know what the one word you have to get used to is? Bye. I hate to say it like that, but it’s true.”

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The 28-year-old is yet to win a title since the Miami Open in March and finished the season with a win-loss record of 48-13. While she has reached the latter stages of several competitions, she just hasn’t been able to cross the finish line. Connors feels that Sabalenka needs to handle her outside interests in a better way in order to win titles and be the best again.

“It falls on everybody, the outside interests. You have commercials and appearances and special events. You have obligations, being the best. But you have got to keep that under control to where that does not take priority over the tennis, which got you all of that too,” he added.

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Sabalenka’s outside interests especially came under the scanner before the US Open. The Belarusian attended a variety of events and parties the week before the Grand Slam. This included a visit to Gucci’s flagship store in New York and an appearance at Material Good’s SoHo store, where she wore jewelry worth around $330,000. She also attended an event to promote her newly formed partnership with Moroccanoil.

This led many to question whether Sabalenka was focused on defending her title at Flushing Meadows, and she even came under intense scrutiny. She later snapped at a reporter when asked about her mood after having fun at multiple parties right before the US Open.

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“You guys are like a joke. Party is fun? Like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? What kind of question is that?” she said during a press conference after defeating Polina Latcenko 6-1, 6-1 at the US Open. “Just because I posted some activities with brands, you think that I’ve been partying, not training?”

Icon Sportswire TORONTO, ON – AUGUST 06: Aryna Sabalenka BLR speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the WTA, Tennis Damen 1000 National Bank Open on August 06, 2026 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON Photo by Mathew Tsang/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: AUG 06 National Bank Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260806042

Attending those events didn’t quite affect Sabalenka’s performance, as she made it to her third consecutive final at Flushing Meadows. Though she came up short against Elena Rybakina, it was still a pretty solid campaign. However, the loss did have other consequences, as Sabalenka was dethroned from the No. 1 spot by Rybakina after 99 weeks.

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Things only got worse at the WTA Finals, where Sabalenka was eliminated in the group stage. She started her campaign strong by defeating Karolina Muchova, but then suffered losses to Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina. This brought her season to a bitter end and also affected her ranking.

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Aryna Sabalenka finished the season at her lowest ranking in four years

Sabalenka dropped to the third spot during the WTA Finals as Andreeva overtook her by clinching the coveted title. The 28-year-old currently has 6,685 points under her belt. She is 1,121 points behind Andreeva’s tally of 7,806 points and is even further behind Rybakina, who sits at the top with 8,099 points.

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This is the first time since 2022 that Sabalenka has finished the year below the top two spots. She concluded 2022 as World No. 5 in what was one of her worst seasons in recent history. The 2026 season feels like a missed opportunity for Sabalenka, as she had a win-loss record of 23-1 at one stage of the season.

The Belarusian started off strong and won three of the first four tournaments she played. At that point, it seemed that she would go on to break several records as the season progressed. But her form dipped during the clay swing, with her best result being a quarterfinal appearance at the French Open.

Things didn’t get any better in the grass-court season, and the majority of her North American swing was also a disappointment. Her form did appear to improve at the US Open, but she then had a forgettable Asian swing.

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Sabalenka’s main goal now will be to start the 2027 season in strong fashion. The Australian swing will be crucial for her, as it could further affect her ranking. Having won the Brisbane International and reached the final of the Australian Open this season, early exits from these tournaments will see Sabalenka lose a massive number of points, and this can lead to her dropping further down the ranks.