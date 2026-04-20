As Tennis Battles Criticism, New Research Delivers a Powerful Reminder: Picking Up a Racket Could Help You Live Longer

Just days ago, Markéta Vondroušová, a former Wimbledon champion, fell under scrutiny after being charged by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for refusing a doping test. With names like Jannik Sinner and Marinko Matosevic also linked to similar issues, the narrative feels increasingly troubling. It leaves fans confronting a sharper dilemma: whether tennis truly faces a performance-enhancing drug problem, or if the margins of elite competition are being misunderstood.

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As soon as the news broke about Vondrousova, online chatter around doping concerns in tennis quickly resurfaced. Fans began debating the issue with renewed intensity.

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Some voices were particularly strong in their reactions. “There no doubt at all tennis has a performance enhancing drug problem,” one fan remarked, reflecting a growing sense of suspicion.

Under current rules, players must log their whereabouts for a designated hour each day. This allows authorities to conduct out-of-competition anti-doping tests at any time.

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If the 26-year-old is found guilty, the consequences could be severe. A ban of up to four years remains a possibility under the regulations. However, Vondroušová has strongly defended her actions. She explained that her reaction was driven by fear rather than any attempt to avoid testing.

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“The recent doping control incident happened because I reached a breaking point after months of physical and mental stress,” Vondrousova wrote on Instagram.

“When someone rang my door late at night without properly identifying themselves or following protocol – I reacted as a person who felt scared. In that moment it was about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything.”

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She also revealed deeper struggles behind the incident. The 2023 Wimbledon champion said that “experts confirmed” she had “suffered an acute stress reaction and generalised anxiety disorder”.

The ITIA acknowledged her public comments. At the same time, it confirmed that an official investigation is ongoing.

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According to ITIA rules, refusing a test carries serious implications. A player “evading sample collection or refusing or failing to submit to sample collection without compelling justification after notification by a duly authorised person” is considered to have committed an anti-doping violation.

At the same time, research continues to highlight the broader benefits of the sport. Studies show that playing tennis can significantly increase life expectancy.

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On average, male and female tennis players gain nearly 10 extra years, specifically 9.7 years. Other sports follow behind, with badminton at 6.2 years, soccer at 4.7 years, cycling at 3.7 years, and swimming at 3.4 years.

These findings underline an important contrast. While controversies raise questions, tennis also offers measurable long-term health benefits, suggesting there is a deeper reason behind its lasting appeal.

How tennis helps people live longer and healthier lives

Racquet sports offer a powerful and well-rounded cardiovascular workout. They combine aerobic endurance with short bursts of high-intensity movement, which benefits both the heart and blood vessels.

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This mix of sustained effort and explosive action makes sports like tennis highly effective for overall fitness. It challenges the body in ways that improve stamina and recovery.

Beyond heart health, these sports also sharpen physical and cognitive abilities. Activities such as tennis, squash, and table tennis demand constant coordination between mind and body.

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Players develop better balance, agility, and reflexes over time. At the same time, concentration and mental alertness improve with every match. Another key benefit lies in full-body engagement. Racquet sports activate nearly every major muscle group, including the thighs, back, shoulders, arms, and core.

This consistent muscle use helps maintain strength and muscle mass in the long term. It also supports better posture and reduces physical decline with age. The calorie burn is equally significant. A tennis match can burn between 400 and 600 calories per hour, helping maintain a healthy body weight.

Even prominent coach Patrick Mouratoglou once highlighted this, saying, “Playing tennis helps you live longer! The perfect mix of cardio, coordination, and social interaction.”

Longevity expert Dan Buettner also emphasizes the role of racquet sports in long life. His studies on “blue zones” show that social interaction is a major factor in increased lifespan.

Since racquet sports are naturally social, they provide both physical and emotional benefits. As debates around tennis continue, its role in building a healthier and longer life remains undeniable.