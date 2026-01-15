ASB Classic Match Comes to an Abrupt Halt After Unforeseen Conditions in Auckland

Just a day after Emma Raducanu’s visible frustration in Hobart, the weather again stole the spotlight. Early-season momentum matters, with players eager to sharpen form ahead of the Australian Open. Yet disruption persists. Following Raducanu’s rain-hit night, the men’s draw in Auckland suffered a similar fate, as the ASB Classic ground to an abrupt halt under unforeseen conditions, extending a growing sense of start-of-season exasperation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The quarterfinal match between Luciano Darderi and Marcos Giron at the ASB Classic was suspended due to rain. The score at the time of the delay was 6-1, 5-7, 2-5. Both players had won one set each. Marcos Giron was close to taking the match when play was stopped.

Rain affected the schedule from the very beginning of the day. Morning showers delayed play, forcing officials to dry the courts. The match eventually began around 40 minutes later than the scheduled start time. Weather conditions remained uncertain throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the first set was completed, rain returned and halted play.. Cloudy and rainy conditions made it difficult to continue. Play resumed after a short delay of about 10 minutes. However, stability did not last for long.

Rain came back again when Marcos Giron was leading 5-2 in the final set. At that stage, he was on the verge of closing out the match. Officials initially expected play to resume after another 35 to 50 minutes. Instead, worsening conditions forced the match to be fully suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later reports confirmed that heavy rain stopped all matches for at least one hour. Three other matches were also affected. Their scheduled start times were disrupted, leaving players and fans waiting with no clear timeline.

There were three more matches planned at the ASB Classic, including a doubles contest. Albano Olivetti and Theo Arribage faced Constantin Frantzen and Robin Haase. That match was completed, with the French duo winning in straight sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And the rain disruptions are not new at the ASB Classic. Players are now facing significant setbacks due to repeated weather interruptions.

Jakub Mensik overcomes rain delays to defeat Hamad Medjedovic

It was almost midnight when Jakub Mensik finally closed out his round of 16 match at the ASB Classic. The Czech teenager sealed victory on Wednesday night to reach the QF after a long and draining contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mensik, the tournament’s No 3 seed, defeated Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. The match was repeatedly interrupted by rain. It lasted two hours and 14 minutes in difficult conditions.

Medjedovic struggled early but showed strong resolve. After losing 12 of the final 13 points in the first set, he refused to fade. His persistence pushed Mensik into a demanding final set battle.

The deciding set tested Mensik’s composure. Medjedovic forced him to save eight break points before finally earning a break. Each game became a physical and mental grind under constant weather uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the pressure, Mensik stayed calm. He eventually served out the match late at night. Only a few hundred diehard fans remained in the stands to witness the finish.

After the match, Mensik reflected on the challenge. “It was a tough match, a lot of ups and downs, especially with the rain delays,” Mensik said. The longest delay came with Mensik serving at 3-1, 40-40.

He explained the mental challenge during the stoppage. “You don’t know what to expect with Hamad. He’s a great player, and with his game style, it’s very difficult.” He added, “So during the rain delay, I was telling myself to stay focused.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mensik now moves on to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Thursday’s evening session. More rain delays were expected.

As the tournament continues, players are being tested not just physically, but mentally, as repeated stoppages continue to challenge their focus and resilience.