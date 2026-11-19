After the kind of record Ash Barty has built up, a call to the Hall of Fame is a formality, and that is exactly what has happened. The Australian is voted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame for the Class of 2027 alongside Japanese wheelchair champion Shingo Kunieda. Yet even as the sport celebrated two glittering careers, the announcement carried an undercurrent of debate, with the continued absence of Juan Martin del Potro dividing opinion across the tennis world.

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The news was delivered over a video call by Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters, who told her it was her “great honor and privilege to formally congratulate and welcome you into the International Tennis Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2027.” Barty, true to character, met the recognition with humility.

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“Tennis has given me everything and more in my career,” Barty said. “I’ve been introduced and connected with so many amazing people around the world. And it’s also given me the opportunity to have sort of my dream after tennis as well, starting a family and sharing it with them now.

“I feel not quite like I belong, not quite like I deserve it, to be honest, but I’m thrilled and humbled,” she added.

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Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Gourley/Shutterstock 12778010cy Ashleigh Barty with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after victory in the Women s Singles Final Australian Open, Day Thirteen, Tennis, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – 29 Jan 2022 Australian Open, Day Thirteen, Tennis, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – 29 Jan 2022 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJamesxGourley/Shutterstockx 12778010cy

Barty has won three Grand Slam titles on three different surfaces – the French Open in 2019, the Wimbledon singles title in 2021, and the Australian Open in 2022 after a 44-year home champion drought. She was No. 1 for 121 weeks, including 114 consecutive weeks, before retiring from the sport just at the age of 25 in 2022.

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Given the nature of long careers, she felt she could leave on her own terms, and it only increased people’s admiration for her. Meanwhile, Kunieda comes in as arguably the greatest wheelchair player in history, a pioneer who pushed the limits of his sport.

Del Potro snub splits opinion across the sport

The frustration centres on Juan Martin del Potro, who has now fallen short of election for the second time. Few figures in the modern game are as universally adored as the towering Argentine, whose 2009 US Open title came by beating Rafael Nadal and then a five-time defending champion Roger Federer in the final.

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He climbed to No. 3 in the world, picked up 22 tour wins, won Olympic silver in 2016 and helped Argentina win their first Davis Cup in that same year, despite the wrist injuries that often loomed in his way. Additionally, he achieved all of this in the era of the Big Four. That combination of success and tenacity ought to have made him a sure thing in the eyes of many.

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Getty RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 14. Silver medalist Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina waves during the medal ceremony for the men’s singles on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Tennis Centre on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

This year, the Argentine was outvoted by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and Former pro and veteran broadcaster Mary Carillo.

It’s not the case for everyone, and the division has been apparent on the public record. Tennis Journalist Ben Rothenberg’s captured the shock and stated that he was “genuinely shocked that Juan Martin del Potro is 0-for-2 so far on his Hall of Fame candidacy” while acknowledging that his “resume isn’t as stacked as some inductees.”

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Commentator John Horn wrote that “Kunieda & Barty fully deserving but Juan Martin Del Potro fails to make the Hall for the 2nd time which is quite surprising,” summing up a mood shared by many who expected sentiment to carry the day.

Another prominent name who missed the induction was former US Open and French Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, who failed to make the cut for a second consecutive year, highlighting the difficulty of the 75 percent voting requirement.

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This debate is not going to go away quietly, and del Potro will be given more opportunities to prove himself in future ballots. Meanwhile, though, the spotlight is on Barty and Kunieda, who will be inducted formally over the weekend of August 26-28, 2027, in Newport, Rhode Island.