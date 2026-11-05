At 79, Gail Falkenberg Is Still Competing on the Pro Tour, Taking On a 19-Year-Old in ITF Qualifying

For most tennis players, the professional circuit becomes a distant memory long before their 70s. The physical demands, constant travel, and younger competition make longevity a difficult challenge, even for the sport’s biggest names. Gail Falkenberg, however, has never been particularly interested in following the usual timeline. At 79, she is still entering ITF qualifying draws and testing herself against players young enough to be her grandchildren.

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Her latest appearance came at the ITF W35 tournament in Orlando, Florida, where she faced 19-year-old American Aspen Schuman in qualifying on November 2. The age difference between the two players was 60 years. Schuman won 6-0, 6-0, but the result hardly tells the full story of Falkenberg’s unusual tennis journey. For her, simply getting back on court at this stage of life is another opportunity to pursue a passion she has refused to abandon.

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Falkenberg’s determination is not a new development. Back in 2016, when she was 69, she explained her approach to improvement in an interview with Tennis.com.

“So many times people say, ‘At a certain age you won’t improve,’” she said. “But you do! You can, you just have to practice. You have to have that drive.”

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That mindset has carried her through several decades of competition, including long breaks from the sport and repeated attempts to return to the professional level.

Falkenberg’s tennis career did not follow the conventional route. She played as a walk-on at UCLA, but after graduating, she reportedly went around a decade without picking up a racket. She returned to the sport in the 1980s and began building a competitive career. In 1983, she won the USTA National Public Parks Singles Championship, a tournament in which she competed against both women and men.

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She turned professional at 38 in 1985 and eventually reached a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 360 in December 1987. Her achievements also included winning a qualifying-round match at the 1988 Australian Open, when she was 40.

Her career took another unusual turn in 2016. At 69 years and 85 days old, Falkenberg defeated 22-year-old Rosalyn Small 6-0, 6-1 in qualifying at an ITF tournament in Pelham, Alabama. That victory earned her a place in the Guinness World Records as the oldest match-winner on the ITF circuit.

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The record came after a long wait for another professional victory. According to Guinness, Falkenberg had accumulated 32 consecutive defeats before beating Small. Her reward was a second qualifying match against former junior world No. 1 Taylor Townsend, who was then 19. Townsend won 6-0, 6-0 in just 36 minutes, but Falkenberg was already looking ahead.

She also continued competing later that year. A Tennis.com feature from December 2016 described her traveling from Ocala, Florida, to tournaments and teaching tennis in her local community. She even drove for two days to reach an ITF event in Austin, Texas. Her results were often difficult, but she remained focused on the positives.

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“I won lots of points, including many game points,” she said after a 0-6, 0-6 defeat to Stephanie Nauta.

At 79, that attitude remains central to her story.

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How Falkenberg Compares With Tennis’s Other Veteran Stars

Falkenberg’s age places her in a very different category from the veteran professionals who continue to compete at the highest levels of the sport. Germany’s Tatjana Maria, for example, made headlines in October 2026 after winning the W100 Templeton title at 39 years and 57 days.

According to the ITF, she became the second-oldest player on record to win a professional women’s singles title at W100 level, behind Billie Jean King, who won her final professional singles title at 39 years and 235 days in 1983.

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Swiss star Stan Wawrinka also demonstrated the longevity possible in men’s tennis. He continued competing into his 40s and ended his professional career in October 2026 at 41. His final appearance came at the Basel Open, where he lost to Jiri Lehecka. Wawrinka’s career included three Grand Slam singles titles, a very different level of achievement from Falkenberg’s continued participation in qualifying events.

The Grand Slam record books offer another perspective on tennis longevity. Ken Rosewall remains the oldest men’s singles champion of the Open Era. He won the 1972 Australian Open at 37 years and 62 days, defeating Malcolm Anderson in the final. Serena Williams holds the corresponding women’s record after winning the 2017 Australian Open at 35 years and 124 days. She was pregnant with her daughter at the time.

Those achievements show that she is not chasing another major title or trying to remain inside the world’s top rankings. At 79, she is still willing to enter a professional tournament and compete against players six decades younger.