ATP Acapulco Turns Heads as Players Hit With Prize Money Fall and Meat Ban

The Mexican Open in Acapulco, set for February 23–28 with defending champion Tomas Machac returning, has long stood among the tour’s marquee stops. Even before the first serve, the 2026 edition has stirred controversy, with organizers introducing major changes, including reduced prize money and revised player diet policies.

ATP Acapulco has reduced the winner’s prize money by 4.5% for the 2026 edition. For context, last year, the winner’s money for the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC in Acapulco was $2,585,410. At the same time, organizers have introduced a major change to player meals. Red meat will not be served during the tournament.

The decision is linked to contamination risks. Instead of red meat, the menu will offer alternative protein sources. Options will include eggs, fish, and other non-meat choices.

The move has sparked debate on social media. Some fans questioned the need for such restrictions. Others supported the focus on player safety.

The measure aims to prevent accidental doping violations. Contaminated meat has caused problems for athletes in the past. Even trace substances can lead to positive tests.

Concerns are higher in parts of Latin America. In some regions, livestock may be treated with anabolic steroids or growth hormones. These substances can enter the food chain.

A tour document shared with players explained the plan. It stated that “high-quality protein options that do not include meat” would be available. Players were also given guidance on calculating protein intake from non-meat sources.

ATP officials described the policy as “purely preventive.” They said the goal is to protect player eligibility and maintain tournament integrity. The focus is on reducing unnecessary risks.

There were no doping cases at last year’s Mexican Open. However, the 2025 event saw several health issues. Top seeds Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, and Tommy Paul withdrew after falling ill.

The ATP is working closely with the International Tennis Integrity Agency. Meal planning is being reviewed under World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines. The aim is to meet both nutrition and anti-doping standards.

Past cases show why such caution exists. In 2022, Tara Moore and Bárbara Gatica tested positive for banned substances in Bogotá. An independent tribunal later ruled they “bore No Fault or Negligence” after contaminated meat was identified as the source.

A similar case involved Brazil’s Nicolas Zanellato in 2024. He tested positive for boldenone at a Challenger event in Colombia. The ITIA cleared him after evidence showed the substance came from contaminated beef.

This year’s field includes Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, and Ben Shelton. All are expected to follow the meat-free plan. Advisories about meat risks have been issued before, showing that food safety is becoming a growing concern on tour.

ATP and WTA players warned over meat consumption risks in Asia

Similar to the situation in Mexico, players have faced food-related warnings in other regions as well. Last year, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) alerted ATP and WTA stars about diet risks during the Asian swing.

The warning came as players traveled to Asia after the US Open. Officials stressed that everyday meals could carry hidden risks. Even routine food choices could affect a player’s career.

The ITIA’s message focused on prevention.

“Players are urged to understand the risks of eating meat in these countries (China, Mexico, and Guatemala) during tournaments and seek other sources of protein (such as plant-based or fish) where possible.”

In professional tennis, small mistakes can have big consequences. Nutrition plays a vital role in performance and safety. Players must stay careful both on and off the court.

Past cases show why such caution matters. Former doubles world No. 1 Robert Farah tested positive after consuming contaminated meat in Colombia. He was provisionally suspended before being cleared in 2020.

Investigations confirmed the source of contamination. Farah proved the substance had entered his system through local meat. The case highlighted the risks of food safety in certain regions.

Now, the Mexican Open has introduced strict dietary measures while also reducing prize money. At the same time, other tournaments are paying stars large appearance fees just to compete.

The contrast raises an important question: how do you view the move by the Mexican Open? Share your thoughts below.