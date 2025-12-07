ATP and WTA Awards 2025: EssentiallySports Picks the Season-End Winners

This year’s tennis season has been about so much more than just the champions. It’s been filled with amazing stories, incredible rallies, and some heartfelt moments. When you look past the year-end rankings and trophies, the real essence of a season lies in those unforgettable moments that go beyond the score: a display of sheer determination, a heartfelt nod between past rivals, or a fresh outfit that symbolizes a personal transformation.

The EssentiallySports In-House Awards are all about recognizing those amazing stories, that make tennis such a fascinating sport.

Best Match of the Year – the cousins’ showdown between Valentin Vacherot vs. Arthur Rinderknech

In a season filled with incredible stories, nothing grabbed the attention and passion of tennis fans quite like the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters final, where cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech faced off in a memorable showdown.

The whole situation felt like something out of a movie: two unseeded players, with Vacherot, ranked 204th, coming up from the qualifying rounds, and Rinderknech, who was thinking about retirement just a few months ago, taking down some big names like Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev en route to the final. It was quite the match on the court, with Vacherot coming out on top, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Imago Credits – Instagram / @atptour

The emotions that came after went beyond just the game. With tears in his eyes, Rinderknech referred to Vacherot as his “beloved cousin, my brother,” and said, “Two cousins are stronger than one.”

He reflected on the match, saying, “Such a thing will never happen again, never in history.” The Shanghai final takes the cake for delivering an unforgettable family fairytale, some serious drama, and a moment of pure sporting togetherness.

Best Moment of the Year – Serena Williams’ tribute to Maria Sharapova during Hall of Fame Induction

One of the defining moments of this tennis year occurred not on a match court, but on a stage in Newport, Rhode Island, when Serena Williams stepped forward to deliver the Hall of Fame induction speech for her storied rival, Maria Sharapova.

Williams referred to Sharapova as her “former rival, former fan and forever friend,” recognizing their intense competitive history, where they were each other’s “biggest obstacle” for more than ten years.

She appreciated how Sharapova’s challenge pushed her to “practice harder” and commended her rival for transforming “how women not only approached tennis, but sports and opportunity.”

Imago Syndication: The Providence Journal Maria Sharapova, left, stands with Serena Williams at Sharapova s Aug. 23 induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport. Williams was a surprise guest at the ceremony, and inducted Sharapova into the Hall. Providence , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxDelPoio/ThexProvidencexJournalx USATSI_26918502

In a personal reflection, Williams even mentioned, “She actually reminds me a lot of Venus… the more I get to know her the more I think the things we share… If I didn’t know her better, I think she could have been my sister.”

The moment really captured a journey from being “miles and miles apart” to building mutual respect and friendship. Sharapova even described it as “a gift to find someone who motivates you to reach those heights.”

Best Grand Slam Finale of the Year – Roland Garros: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

The 2025 Roland Garros final featuring Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz was an unforgettable match that is the clear winner for the year’s best Grand Slam finale. In an incredible showdown, the world’s top two players, both with perfect records in major finals, put on a thrilling display of strength and skill for five hours and twenty-nine minutes.

This epic match, the longest French Open final ever, wrapped up with a score of 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), going to Alcaraz. The match was full of twists and turns: Sinner took charge in the first two sets and even had three championship points at love-40 in the fourth, but Alcaraz pulled off an incredible comeback to stay in the match and push it to a final fifth set.

Imago 250609 — PARIS, June 9, 2025 — Jannik Sinner L reacts to Carlos Alcaraz during the awarding ceremony after the men s singles final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 8, 2025. SPFRANCE-PARIS-TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-MEN S SINGLES-FINAL LixJing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

His clutch performance under immense pressure really showed what he thinks a champion is all about: “I think the real champions are made in that situations when you deal with that pressure with that situations in the best way possible. I mean, that’s what the real champions have done in their whole careers.”

Even in a tough loss, Sinner recognized the significance of the moment: “Now I find myself here, playing the longest match in history of Roland Garros in a final. It hurts, yes, but in other way you cannot keep going crying… So, it happens.”

Best Photograph of the Year – Jasmine Paolini

Captured by veteran photographer Ray Giubilo, this viral image shows Italian star Jasmine Paolini with her face perfectly aligned with the strings of her racket, creating an optical illusion that resembles a Halloween mask or jack-o’-lantern. This sports photo was truly one-of-a-kind because of the perfect mix of luck, skill, and timing. The photo was taken during Paolini’s first-round US Open match against Destanee Aiava,

Giubilo pointed out that the shot happened just because Paolini was a bit off-balance and swung her racket in a unique way, with the colors of her Yonex frame creating that amazing illusion. Paolini jumped right into the moment, saying, “Maybe the picture of the year!” She even made an effort to track down Giubilo on the court to give him a shout-out, saying, “Grande photo!”

Best Comeback of the Year – Naomi Osaka

After a long stretch of uneven form following her time away from the sport due to maternity leave, Naomi Osaka made an impressive comeback to the top tier of women’s tennis in 2025. Her journey back wasn’t straightforward at all. It had its ups and downs, like that emotional first-round exit at the French Open, where she openly talked about the weight of her own expectations.

She reflected on her experiences, saying that the time away made her realize, “I love tennis way more than I thought I did, and I learned that I actually really love challenges.”

Imago Tennis: US Open Sep 1, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates her victory over Coco Gauff of the United States in the fourth round of the womens singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20250901_lbm_zg6_041

A key moment happened at the Canadian Open when saving two match points led to a big mental breakthrough. “Ever since then I’ve started thinking anything’s possible,” Osaka said. That mindset really fueled her standout win of the season—a solid 6-3, 6-2 victory against world No. 3 and reigning French Open champ Coco Gauff at the US Open.

On her favorite court, an emotional Osaka shared her thoughts on the full-circle moment, recalling how she watched from the stands as a new mother just two years ago: “This is my favorite court in the world, and it means so much to me to be back here.”

Best Rally of the Year – Alexander Zverev vs. Adam Walton 52 shot rally at the National Bank Open

The 52-shot rally between Alexander Zverev and Adam Walton in the second round of the 2025 National Bank Open was something else to watch. At a crucial 5-5 moment in the first-set tiebreak, both players really pushed each other to the max. Zverev brought some serious power from the baseline, while Walton showed incredible determination with his scrambling defense.

The German ended up winning the tough rally, grabbing a key set point that changed the whole vibe of the match, which he took in straight sets. Zverev really emphasized how crucial it was, saying it was a “very important moment, very important point for me,” and he credited it as the key to his win.

Best Rivalry of the Year – Jannik Sinner Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek vs. Amanda Anisimova

Well, we’ve got a tie for Best Rivalry of the Year, and it’s all about two thrilling matchups that really stood out in 2025. First up, we have the faces of the ATP, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, going head-to-head. Then, on the WTA side, we can’t forget the fierce and unpredictable clashes between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova.

The rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz has really hit a high point, with both stars under 25 swapping the world No. 1 ranking and sharing all four Grand Slam titles this year. Their French Open final was quite the marathon—five hours and twenty-nine minutes of intense action, with Alcaraz saving three match points – a possible all-time classic.

Then, in the Wimbledon final that followed, Sinner got immediate revenge. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi pointed out, “These two guys are really incredible for our sport,” highlighting their different styles. Soon after, Alcaraz reigned supreme once again at the US Open.

On the other hand, the rivalry between Swiatek and Anisimova has been quite the rollercoaster, especially when you look at their two Grand Slam matches. Swiatek completely dominated in the Wimbledon final with a jaw-dropping 6-0, 6-0 win, but then just two months later, Anisimova pulled off an incredible comeback in the US Open quarterfinals.

Anisimova wrapped up their season series by taking down Swiatek at the WTA Finals, which put an end to the Pole’s tournament run. Swiatek, reflecting on the unexpected turn after her Finals loss, said, “I don’t know, maybe I won too much in last year and this is karma.”

Best Partnership of the Year – Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori at the US Open Mixed Doubles Finals

The Best Partnership of the Year award belongs to the Italian duo of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, whose title defense at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Finals was a masterclass in doubles synergy and a powerful statement for their discipline. The reigning champions, being the only real doubles specialists in a 16-team lineup filled with big-name singles players, found themselves up against a tournament that had been revamped to keep players like them out.

They showed up at the event as wild cards, ready to stand for “all the doubles players who cannot compete here.” Even though their singles rankings were much lower—Errani sitting at world No. 291 and Vavassori at No. 306—their chemistry on the court was clear as day. The big moment happened in the final match featuring singles stars Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

Vavassori, giving a shoutout to his partner, said to the crowd, “Thanks for the energy, it’s unbelievable for me to play with you. We’ve shown today that doubles is a great product.” After clinching an exciting 6-3, 5-7, [10-6] win to share the $1 million champion’s prize, Errani shared her thoughts on what the victory meant: “I think this one is also for all the doubles players that couldn’t play this tournament.”

Tribute of The Year – Rafael Nadal’s ceremony at Roland Garros

The heartfelt farewell ceremony for Rafael Nadal at the 2025 Roland Garros was a beautiful tribute to a legend, capturing the essence of his incredible 20-year journey. On the 20th anniversary of his debut, a full Court Philippe-Chatrier, filled with “Merci Rafa” shirts, gave the “King of Clay” a warm welcome that had him in tears before he even said a word.

The ceremony really shone with its personal touch and meaningful symbolism: they unveiled a permanent plaque with his footprint and the number 14 right next to the net, which truly touched Nadal’s heart.

“Knowing that it’s going to be there forever is a present I can’t describe in words,” he reflected. The emotional peak came when his three biggest rivals, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, showed up unexpectedly, sending a strong message about respect and friendship.

Imago Rafael Nadal honored with tribute ceremony on Day 1 of French Open in Paris PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 25: Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal greets the crowd during a tribute ceremony held in his honor on the first day of the French Open Roland Garros Grand Slam tournament in Paris, France, on May 25, 2025. Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion, holds the record for the most titles at a single Grand Slam and has won a total of 22 Grand Slam titles throughout his career, becoming the first male player to do so. Ile-de-France France. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxBurakxAkbulutx

“To have my three biggest rivals there in the court with me meant a lot, no? And at the same time it’s a great message for the world, I think, that best rivals, toughest rivalries probably in the history of our sport, are able to be good colleagues, to respect each other. You don’t need to hate the opponent to try to beat him with all your forces,” Nadal said.

It wasn’t just a goodbye; it was the perfect way to wrap up the greatest story ever told at Roland Garros.

Best Outfit of the Year – Taylor Townsend’s Phoenix dress worn at the US Open this year

Taylor Townsend rocked a phoenix-inspired kit that symbolized her amazing personal and professional comeback during her impressive run at the 2025 US Open. It’s not just any tennis dress; this black outfit with those cool flame details on the sleeves and skirt was actually designed by Townsend herself.

She created it under her “TT” apparel line, which she started after having a tough time finding a traditional clothing sponsor, even with her impressive doubles status.

Townsend shared her thoughts on the kit’s deep significance: “One of the reasons why I did the Phoenix kit for myself. A phoenix is a made-up creature, but the premise is that you have to burn or lose your old self in order to emerge as something new. And I feel like that’s indicative of my career, me as a person, me as a woman, me as a player.”

When it comes to turning a fashion statement into a powerful story of empowerment, Townsend’s phoenix dress really takes the crown.