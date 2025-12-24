ATP and WTA Fall Short on Landmark Merger Amid Power Struggles

Speculation around a unified ATP and WTA structure has resurfaced repeatedly, promising a single governing body for professional tennis. Despite sharing venues and calendars, men’s and women’s tours remain divided by governance and prize money. Joint tournaments have not bridged deeper structural gaps, and as ambitions collide with authority and revenue disputes, the vision of unity falters, with the ATP and WTA falling short of a landmark merger.

The ATP and WTA Tours will not finalize a merger before the end of December. Earlier this year, insiders widely expected an agreement by now. Talks will continue into 2026, but growing doubt surrounds whether a deal will be reached anytime soon.

Both tours confirmed the delay in a joint statement to Front Office Sports. “The WTA and ATP have agreed to continue our conversations in the new year regarding a potential joint commercial venture. There are no updates beyond that at this time,” the statement said.

This update marks a clear shift in tone. Just two months ago, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi sounded far more optimistic. In October, he believed progress was close and expected a preliminary framework to be agreed upon soon.

“Once you sign the short-form, even though, technically, until you sign the long-form [agreement] it is never binding, then you have [2026] to go through the negotiation of the long-form, to the integration, selecting the board, selecting the CEO,” Gaudenzi said at the time.

Revenue sharing has emerged as the biggest obstacle. The financial gap between the two tours is significant. In 2024, the ATP reported $293 million in revenue and a surplus of $52 million. The WTA reported revenues of $142.6 million but posted a loss of $4.9 million.

Because of this imbalance, the ATP has pushed for an uneven revenue split. Even source said discussions began with an 80-20 proposal. Critics argue that this approach ignores the fact that tennis’ most popular tournaments are combined events.

Structural differences have also slowed progress. The WTA’s commercial operations sit under WTA Ventures. In 2023, the tour sold 20% of that unit to CVC Capital Partners for $150 million, adding another layer of complexity.

The ATP operates very differently. Its commercial rights are spread across multiple entities. Some sit in one unit, broadcast rights for Masters 1000 events in another, media rights elsewhere, and data in a separate division.

As talks move into next year, WTA leadership has continued to stress the long-term benefits of unity, but major hurdles remain firmly in place.

Portia Archer delivers her verdict on a potential ATP–WTA merger

Alongside ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi’s comments, WTA CEO Portia Archer has also spoken positively about merger progress. She shared her views while appearing on CNBC’s “CNBC Sport” podcast in June this year. She explained that the merger is being approached in phases, rather than as one immediate and sweeping change.

“The commercial assets is the first step,” Archer said. She stressed that business alignment must come before deeper integration. According to her, this foundation would allow both tours to move forward more smoothly.

She also highlighted the importance of preserving differences between the tours. “Then I think the tours can look at what are the differences that we need to keep the same, because the WTA athletes are different from the ATP athletes, what the needs are different,” Archer said.

Archer made it clear that collaboration is already happening. “But I think once we complete that first step, we can look at sort of that second step. In the meantime, we can still collaborate and coordinate very closely, as we do today,” she added.

She later emphasized that full alignment does not mean uniformity. Archer noted that while “there should be differences where they are necessary,” she is “a fan of aggregation or combining at that level, at the sporting competition level as well.”

With new partnerships, including Mercedes-Benz, momentum is building.

Still, the question remains not if, but when, the merger will finally take shape.