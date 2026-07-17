ATP Announces Host City for Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev-led ATP Finals

Organizers in Turin will breathe a sigh of relief as the prestigious ATP Finals is all set to take place at the Inalpi Arena for a sixth consecutive year. This new announcement came as part of the broader agreements between the ATP and the Italian Tennis Federation, keeping the showpiece year-ending event in the country for the next few years.

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Turin has hosted the ATP Finals since 2021, holding the rights through 2025. The move was a success, as attendance gradually increased over the five years, reaching over 230,000 at the Arena last year. The event has been popular among the Italian audience as well, which was proved by the fact that almost seven million viewers tuned in for the final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz last year. Going by these metrics, the ATP decided to keep the event in Italy until 2030, with Turin securing the hosting rights for two more years in 2026 and 2027.

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With the hosting issue sorted, the Inalpi Arena in Turin will see some changes for the ATP Finals this year. The event will be increasing its seating capacity beyond 13,500 and will be giving closer access to the fans who can watch open-view practice sessions of the top players in the fan villages. The event will also be targeting more hospitality areas to enhance the viewing experience for fans and guests alike.

One major reason for the popularity of the ATP Finals in Italy is the rise of Jannik Sinner to the new World No. 1 over the past two years. Sinner’s rise up the rankings has given the home crowd a favorite to cheer for, and the Italian has admitted his fondness for playing in front of a home crowd. The financial award at this event is also sizeable, as the five-time Major champion netted a paycheck of over $5 million for winning the title last year, which is the most for a player from a single event.

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Fans in Turin will already be on the lookout for the tickets for the ATP Finals this year, as Jannik Sinner has already locked his place in the year-ending event for this season.

Jannik Sinner And Alexander Zverev Ensured Their Spot At the ATP Finals This Year

With 7950 points already under his tally, Jannik Sinner leads the ATP Race Rankings by a fair margin and has already qualified for the ATP Finals this year, which will be a relief for the Italian fans. The World No. 1 has lost only three of 47 matches this year, winning six titles, including all five Masters 1000 events. The Italian had disappointing exits at the Australian Open and the French Open, but soon put his Grand Slam woes to bed by winning his second Wimbledon title this week.

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Along with the Italian, Alexander Zverev has also qualified for Turin, after the German’s Roland Garros victory and runner-up finish at SW19. The World No.2 has secured over 650 points, been one of the most consistent players on the Tour with six semifinal finishes and two runner-up finishes this season, and achieved his greatest on-court moment in Paris.

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Even though Sinner is locked in for the year, organizers hope that Carlos Alcaraz is fit and firing soon and qualifies for the ATP Finals, as the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry is the hottest ticket in men’s tennis right now. Despite being out of action since April, Alcaraz is still in third place in the Race with 3650 points and will have a decent chance to qualify with a couple of deep runs during the North American hard-court swing, as the Spaniard is all set to make his comeback in Cincinnati.