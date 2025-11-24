ATP Breaks Record With $2M Prize Pool on the Line for Tennis’ Next Gen Stars

The ATP Next Gen Finals is making waves once more, but this time it’s not solely about highlighting the emerging talents of the sport. The upcoming 2025 tournament is poised to make headlines with its unprecedented prize money pool, establishing a new financial standard for the event and highlighting a substantial commitment to nurturing the future stars of tennis.

The ATP has officially announced that the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals, presented by PIF, will feature a tournament-record total prize pool of $2,101,250. This event, aimed at players aged 20 and under, is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from December 17 to 21, underscoring the country’s increasing prominence and financial investment in tennis.

The prize pool guarantees significant financial rewards for the emerging contenders, with a participation fee of $154,000 for each of its eight participants. Success on the court brings escalating financial rewards: a victory in the round-robin stage nets $37,500, a win in the semi-finals is valued at $116,000, and clinching the championship match results in an extra $157,250.

An impressive feat, an undefeated run to the championship, will culminate in total earnings of $539,750. This significant prize money level highlights the tournament’s importance as a key platform, providing emerging players with not only exposure but also essential financial backing as they advance in their careers. The unprecedented prize money for the 2025 tournament marks a continuation of the growing financial commitment to the event.

The total pool has experienced notable growth in recent years, increasing from $1,400,000 in 2022 to $2,000,000 in 2023, and now reaching a new peak for the upcoming edition in Jeddah. The upcoming tournament is set to showcase the elite eight singles players aged 20 and under, all vying for glory at the King Abdullah Sports City on a pristine indoor hard court.

All competitors at the 2025 ATP Next Gen Finals

The upcoming 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah is set to showcase the eight top-ranked male players aged 20 and under from the 2025 season. As of late November 2025, the projected field features leading contenders such as world No. 19 Jakub Mensik (born 2005) from the Czech Republic and Brazil’s Joao Fonseca (born 2006), the reigning champion poised to defend his title.

Following closely are American Learner Tien (born 2005), who had a breakout year this season, beating several top 10 players like Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti, and jumping from 122 in the rankings at the start of the year to the top 30 by the end of it.

It also features a cadre of other emerging talents, including Belgium’s Alexander Blockx, Croatia’s Dino Prizmic, Spain’s Martin Landaluce, Norway’s Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, and American Nishesh Basavareddy, all born in 2005 or 2006.

The tournament has a history of propelling the careers of emerging talents such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, making it a significant platform for the next generation of men’s tennis.