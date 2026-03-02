ATP Breaks Silence as Dubai Travel Chaos Leaves Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune & Others Stranded

The Middle East has plunged into turmoil, leaving tennis players caught in the heart of the conflict and turning the journey to Indian Wells into a daunting obstacle. Travel disruptions and rising tensions have reshaped the tour’s immediate landscape. As uncertainty tightens its grip on the region, the ATP has issued a formal statement addressing the escalating crisis.

In a recent statement, the ATP said, “The ATP is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and remains in regular contact with our players, their support teams and relevant local authorities.” The tour stressed that it is tracking every development. It continues to stay connected with those affected.

It then added, “They and their teams are being accommodated in the tournament’s official hotels, where their immediate needs are being fully supported.”

The board also addressed communication efforts. “We are in direct communication with those affected, as well as with tournament organisers and security advisors. At this stage, travel arrangements remain subject to ongoing assessment in line with airline operations and official guidance. We will continue to provide appropriate support to ensure players and their teams can depart safely when conditions allow.”

The statement concluded with, “We will continue to assess developments and provide updates as appropriate.” The message focused on safety and coordination. The tone remained calm but serious.

For security reasons, the ATP’s head of security has also advised everyone to remain inside the hotel. The buildings have effectively become a secure zone. Extra beds have been set up on a lower level in case attacks intensify.

In total, 41 accredited individuals linked to the tour remain in Dubai. They include players, supervisors, umpires, security staff, and journalists. All players have confirmed flight bookings for Tuesday, 3 March.

The ATP has also informed them about possible exit routes. Air travel remains disrupted due to rising regional tensions. Alternative plans are under review.

According to information shared via Marca, two road options were presented. One is a six-hour drive to Oman. The other option is a ten-hour drive to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, both routes carrying border delays and security risks, which players have declined to take.

Major concerns now center on the biggest names still caught in the tense situation. Travel plans remain uncertain for several top players. The crisis has placed their schedules in serious doubt.

Russian star Daniil Medvedev was crowned champion of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday. He had planned to compete in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles at Indian Wells. He was also set to play a mixed doubles exhibition on March 3, but his trip to Tennis Paradise now looks uncertain.

Holger Rune has also faced disruption. His team experienced what his mother described as a “wild night” in Doha. The Danish world No. 17 had planned to fly to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. However, airspace closures have left him stranded. Regional instability continues to delay departures.

Now, evacuating everyone safely may prove challenging. The situation remains fluid and unpredictable. Yet despite the tension, tennis activity in the Middle East continues.

Fujairah Open I begins despite Middle East tensions

Despite rising tension in the Middle East, the Fujairah Open I organizers have confirmed the tournament will continue. Unless the conflict escalates further, the event will proceed as planned.

The top seeds are Lloyd Harris and Jason Kubler. Wildcards include Chung Hyeon and Cruz Hewitt. They are set to take the court despite the tense environment.

However, the situation is more serious for higher-level events. Players preparing for the BNP Paribas Open face major disruption. The Masters 1000 event begins the prestigious Sunshine Double and usually features the world’s top players.

Qualifying rounds are about to start. Main-draw matches are scheduled within days. Travel delays are cutting into valuable preparation time.

Uncertainty surrounds several major names. Tallon Griekspoor, Andrey Rublev, Marcelo Arévalo, Mate Pavić, Harri Heliövaara, and Henry Patten remain confined to their hotels. They cannot leave the emirate under the current conditions.

The ongoing crisis casts doubt on their arrival in California. Their participation now depends on safe travel arrangements.

A secure departure from the Middle East would provide much-needed relief.