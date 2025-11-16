ATP Finals Champion Shares a Heart-Melting Message for His Partner After Dream Week

A big dream came true for Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara as they lifted the Nitto ATP Finals doubles title after a victory over the British duo Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury. For Patten, the win was extra special, just days after getting engaged to his longtime partner, Ellie Stone in Turin. And now, securing such a big win after this personal milestone made the victory even sweeter. But what was truly moving was the message that Patten had to say following the match.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just recently, Tennis TV posted a video on X in which an interviewer asked Patten about his milestone week. Without missing a beat, Patten replied, “Yeah, the tennis, you know, it’s pretty good, but the engagement was something special. Yeah, it’s been a complete dream for me.” After being with Ellie Stone for the best part of 10 years, the moment clearly meant the world to him.

Their story goes back to their college days at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, where Patten met Ellie while she was on the soccer team. He proposed to her on November 13, 2025, in Turin, Italy, just before the Nitto ATP Finals began. He further added about her support, Patten added, “Ellie’s been here supporting me all week. And yeah, I’m a very, very happy, happy guy right now. I feel unbelievably lucky to have a partner like her and a partner like Henry. I’m well supported.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly enough, Patten purchased the ring during Wimbledon and has been waiting ever since for the right moment. But he knew Turin could be it, so he reached a day in advance, spending the whole day on a mission: finding the perfect spot to pop the question. He eventually landed on the Basilica di Superga, located on the outskirts of Turin, which overlooked the whole city.

“Somehow it was really quiet. Went up there in the morning, really beautiful day, and then I told her to look over at the chimneys, made up some kind of excuse, and then proposed,” revealed Patten. “She was very, very happy, I’m pleased to report. And [she was] surprised, which I think gets me bonus points.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, on court, Patten and Heliovaara have been unstoppable since they teamed up in April 2024. Together, they’ve won Wimbledon, the 2025 Australian Open, and their first ATP Masters 1000 title at the Paris Masters.

Watching Henry Patten speak, it’s clear his happiness isn’t just about trophies, it’s about the people who have stood by him, both in love and in tennis. And that trust and teamwork were on display in the biggest match of their season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara seal ATP finals glory

“It is hard to describe,” Harri Heliovaara said after the match. “The whole week I have looked at the list of winners, with huge winners, and I thought, if there was ever going to be my name on that, I am going to be so proud. To be there next to Henry is unreal.”

And when it came to that thought, Patten and Heliovaara did not disappoint, eventually bringing the ATP Finals doubles trophy to the all-British team of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was a special victory considering that they had lost to the second seeds, Skupski and Salisbury, in the group stage. Patten and Heliovaara were invincible in the last, however, 7 -5, 6-3. A pair of aces scored by Patten in a critical situation made the difference in the raging Inalpi Arena, and they illustrated the power and strength of the duo.

To fifth-seated Patten and his Finnish partner, the victory was their fourth of the week, but on top of an already brilliant season that had seen the pair become Australian open doubles champions at the start of the year. Trust has characterized their partnership that started in April 2024.