It was a meeting of two debutants at the ATP Finals, Frances Tiafoe and Flavio Cobolli, and for the Italian, it ended in the cruellest fashion imaginable. As Cobolli gathered his bags and trudged toward the locker room, freshly bageled 6-0 in the second set, the Turin loudspeakers crackled to life, congratulating Carlos Alcaraz on reaching the semi-finals. The timing could hardly have been worse, a celebratory announcement for one man ringing out just as another walked off beaten and eliminated, that too in his home country.

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The blunder was not factually wrong, which somehow made it sting more. Tiafoe secured a 7-6(6), 6-0 victory over the fifth seed, confirming Alcaraz as the group winner, so the organizers had every right to announce that news. The timing, however, was cruel. Cobolli was walking out, crushed, in front of his home crowd, and the announcers were celebrating the Spaniard’s progress, which made the moment awkward and faintly heartless.

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The contest itself was a brutal defeat for the Italian. Cobolli won the toss and put Tiafoe in to serve, and the gamble paid off instantly as he broke the American to love for an early lead. Neither man was in that rhythm, and Tiafoe found a way to level 3-3 before the set became a brawl.

The seventh seed American earned himself a set point opportunity at 5-6, but Cobolli saved it and forced a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, the Italian was leading 6-4 and had three set points to go ahead in the match, but failed to convert every opportunity, and then Tiafoe snatched it 8-6.

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Imago FLUSHING NY- SEPTEMBER 06: Daniil Medvedev Vs Frances Tiafoe during The 2026 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04/MediaPunchx

What followed was a collapse. Tiafoe raced to 4-0 in the second set, and when Cobolli finally tried to get on the board, he was turned away after two deuces as the American stretched clear at 5-0. The cameras found Flavio at the changeover, slumped and disappointed with himself, with Matteo Berrettini and Darren Cahill among those watching from the stands. Tiafoe served it out to complete the bagel, a harsh finish to an evening which had held so much potential for the home favorite.

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Cobolli committed a whopping 29 unforced errors to Tiafoe’s 19, and the American’s serve control was accurate, winning 84 percent of his first-serve points against the Italian’s 65. In the second set, Tiafoe did not drop a single point behind his first delivery, a stranglehold that left Cobolli with nowhere to go. It was the kind of performance that had been missing from the American’s week until now, and it could not have come at a better time.

For the 28-year-old, this was a breakthrough on two fronts. This was his first ATP Finals victory of his career, after a frustrating run in the season’s flagship tournament, and his fifth over Cobolli, who defeated him just once in their six meetings. More importantly, it keeps his Turin campaign alive after a poor opening game, providing him with a tangible goal to work towards in his final group match.

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The permutations in the Ivan Lendl group are now clear. Alcaraz is through as group winner, his place in the last four already secure, while Cobolli has been eliminated and will play out a dead rubber against the Spaniard.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, faces Daniil Medvedev on Friday in what has become a straight shootout for the second semi-final spot.

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Cobolli has a chance to put up a strong performance against the second seed on Friday and end his home debut on a positive note.