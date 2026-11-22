It can be said that the final of the 2026 ATP Finals turned out to be a bit of an anticlimax. The expectations for the match were very high from the get-go, as both Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz are the two most in-form players on the Tour. However, the latter proved to be too good on the day and racked up a thumping 6-2, 7-6 victory. Having dropped just one set and won the tournament unbeaten, Alcaraz is now set to receive a massive payday.

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The Spaniard will leave Turin with $5,171,000, including $2,412,000 for winning the final. Unlike other tournaments on the Tour, the prize money at the ATP Finals is determined by the number of victories a player has recorded. Hence, the cash prize is almost different for almost all the participants.

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Like Alcaraz, Zverev had also reached the final unbeaten. He will receive a hefty cash prize of $2,759,000 for the same. Though the German was pretty dominant for the majority of the tournament and didn’t even drop a set on his way to the final, he proved to be no match for Alcaraz.

The World No. 3 dominated from the get-go, breaking Zverev’s serve in the third game of the set. He would go on to gain two more breaks as his opponent struggled to cope with the pressure and was extremely weak on his serve. The second set initially followed a similar pattern, with Alcaraz clinching a break in the third game once again.

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He held his own serve comfortably and continued to pressure Zverev. Though the World No. 1 fought his way back and managed to take the second set to a tiebreak, it simply didn’t turn out to be his day. He just couldn’t stop the resilient Alcaraz, who clinched the tiebreak 9-7 to win his maiden ATP Finals title. This victory extended his unbeaten streak to 14 matches, and he will most certainly be full of confidence heading into the 2027 season.

Zuma November 18, 2026, Turin, Piedmont, Italy: CARLOS ALCARAZ of Spain reacts during his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Men s Singles round robin of the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren Tennis Finals 2026 in Turin, Italy. Carlos Alcaraz won in 2 straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Turin Italy – ZUMAc179 20261118_zep_c179_049 Copyright: xMickaelxChavetx

Furthermore, Alcaraz has now won three tournaments in a row. He arrived at the ATP Finals after clinching titles in both Vienna and Paris. The triumph in Turin takes his tally to six titles for the season, the joint most alongside Jannik Sinner.

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With that being said, while Alcaraz and Zverev have indeed received handsome cash prizes for their solid performance at the ATP Finals, the other participants have also been paid well. For context, both Rafael Jodar and Flavio Cobolli will receive a participation fee of $338,000 since they were eliminated without winning any matches. Arthur Fils and Frances Tiafoe will both receive $743,000 as they won a match each in the group stage before getting knocked out.

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Both Daniil Medvedev and Ben Shelton will get a payday of $1,148,000 as they finished the tournament with two wins each. In addition, both Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime will receive $156,000 each for acting as the alternates at the event. Though they didn’t play any matches, they still won’t be leaving Turin empty-handed.

While the prize money pool for the singles competition may be massive, the ATP Finals offered large cash prizes to the doubles pairs as well. The winning team of Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti will receive a big payday for their victory in the final.

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The doubles pairs also receive handsome cash prizes at the ATP Finals

The French pair won the tournament by defeating Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic 3-6, 7-6, 10-6 in the final. They ended the event with four victories and a defeat. Interestingly, it was Arevalo and Pavic who had defeated them in their opening match at the ATP Finals, but Arribage and Olivetti got their revenge in the all-important encounter.

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They will leave with a cash prize of approximately $862,700 for winning the tournament. The win in the final contributed $356,800 to the total amount and was easily their most important result of the event. On the other hand, Arevalo and Pavic will receive approximately $602,500 for finishing as the runners-up.

Like Arribage and Olivetti, they too finished the ATP Finals with a win-loss record of 4-1. They had a chance of winning the tournament unbeaten, but the French duo had other plans. They would have received a cash prize of $959,300 if they went on to win the final, which is the maximum amount a doubles pair could have earned at the event.