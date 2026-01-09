ATP Makes Major Change in Tour Schedule to Fix Player Burnout

There had been whispers for months in both the ATP and WTA Tours surrounding the hectic tennis schedules. But the moment that truly lit the fuse came in September 2024, when a visibly exhausted Carlos Alcaraz stood in front of the microphone in Beijing and declared, “The schedule is going to kill us.” Even this year in October, Alcaraz doubled down, saying that he’ll have to consider skipping some mandatory tournaments to take care of his physical and mental condition. Just like him, Jannik Sinner also explained the emotional exhaustion of a long season in a previous interview.

Now, after months of mounting tension and escalating player pushback, the ATP has officially responded. On Thursday, the organization announced a significant move to restructure the men’s tour. Guess what? The core of it tackles the very issue Alcaraz, Sinner, and all other ATP stars have been warning about: player burnout. The biggest shift? Mandatory tournaments have been reduced. Players will now be obligated to compete in four ATP 500 events per season instead of five, easing scheduling pressure on Top 30 athletes who already juggled four Grand Slams, nine Masters 1000 events, and the ATP Finals (if qualified).

Additionally, the ATP confirmed that the maximum number of tournaments contributing to ranking points will drop from 19 to 18, giving players more breathing room to rest without falling behind. A move, it said, was designed “to create more scheduling flexibility.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond easing the calendar, the ATP introduced several new policies aimed at supporting players’ personal lives and overall well-being. For example, players who withdraw from a tournament due to the birth or adoption of a child will retain the ranking points they’ve already earned. This prevents scenarios where new parents scramble to add tournaments late in the season to keep their standings.

Imago Torino 16/11/2025 – ATP, Tennis Herren Finals / Image nella foto: Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA

ATP has also confirmed that video review technology will be expanded to ATP 500 events in 2026 and ATP 250 tournaments in 2027. Other than that, in response to increasingly extreme temperatures – especially during summer hard-court swings – the ATP will implement standardized protocols (a new Heat Rule) to suspend or modify play when conditions become unsafe.

ADVERTISEMENT

These measures signal a shift toward modernization, safety, and empathy, concepts that players have long called for. But let me tell you that the call for a change in the tennis schedule isn’t just restricted to ATP!

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid ATP’s groundbreaking move, Aryna Sabalenka calls out “insane” WTA rule

For months, the global tennis calendar has felt like a pressure cooker ready to burst. As the ATP finally announced sweeping changes to reduce mandatory events and ease player burnout, the spotlight instantly shifted to the WTA. In November, Polish star Iga Swiatek gave a hint about missing two mandatory tournaments in 2026 simply because she feels it will benefit her well-being and tennis.

“I would like to try missing maybe two tournaments – maybe the ones I feel I haven’t been playing well at anyway – just spending this time on grinding and getting the technique better. I think it will help me also play a little bit better under stress, because my body will remember the proper movements and what it learned during this practice time.”

She believes this could give her a lot of confidence, and she could hence come back to tournaments a little bit better prepared. Swiatek’s message was clear: the current system leaves no room to breathe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the current world number one joins the Pole. Fast-forward to the start of the 2026 season. Aryna Sabalenka is cruising through the Brisbane International, opening her campaign with three consecutive straight-set wins. She looks like a real title contender here. But when the conversation shifts to the WTA schedule, her tone changes instantly.

Unlike Serena Williams’ era, Sabalenka and Swiatek faced point deductions in 2025 for not fulfilling the WTA 500 requirement. Speaking more on that, she added:

“Well, the season is definitely insane, and that’s not good for all of us, as you see so many players getting injured, and also the balls are quite heavy, so it’s a lot, yeah, a lot of struggle for all of us. The rules are quite tricky with mandatory events, but I’m still doing that, like, I’m skipping a couple of events in order to protect my body, because I struggled a lot last season. Even though the results were really consistent, but some of the tournaments I had been playing completely sick, or I’ve been really exhausted from overplaying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She acknowledged that she plans to skip events again this season, even if the WTA fines her by the year’s end. “It’s really tricky, and I think that’s insane what they do. I think they just follow their interests, but they’re not focusing on protecting all of us.”

The ATP has already made its move. Now it’ll be interesting to see if Aryna Sabalenka’s latest comments could spark the move that WTA can no longer ignore.