ATP Player Sparks Confusion With Bizarre On-Court Display at Challenger Event

Cramps are common in elite sport, but collapsing in agony is not. From Roland-Garros clay to humid New York nights, tennis history is shaped by such moments, like Michael Chang’s 1989 French Open triumph over Ivan Lendl. Now, that brutal narrative has resurfaced, with Tomislav Edward Papac thrust into the spotlight.

The incident unfolded at the UTR Pro Tennis Series 3 in Australia. Tomislav Edward Papac faced fellow Australian Ryan Ziegann Sam in a tense encounter. Ziegann Sam won the match 6-3, 6-3.

However, the most bizarre moment came in the second set. Papac was serving at 2-2, with the score at 30-30.

As the camera rolled, Papac served and immediately collapsed. He could not stay on his feet and fell forward onto his hands.

The point was awarded to Ryan Ziegann Sam. Papac struggled visibly, clearly overwhelmed by severe cramps.

Later in the same game, Papac attempted to serve again at 40-30. He dropped the ball from his hand before managing to serve.

Moments later, his body gave way again. Cramping prevented him from moving properly or returning the ball with control.

He somehow managed a return but lost the game. The score moved to 3-2, sealing one of the strangest sequences seen on court.

Such incidents are not new in tennis. History is filled with matches shaped by physical breakdowns under extreme pressure.

At the 1995 Wimbledon Final, Steffi Graf defeated Arantxa Sánchez Vicario. Sánchez Vicario began cramping during a legendary 20-minute game at 5-5 in the third set.

Another iconic example came at the 2012 Australian Open Final. Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal after both suffered brutal leg and core cramps deep into the fifth set.

Perhaps the most remarkable case occurred at the 1995 US Open first round. Shuzo Matsuoka faced Petr Korda in a match that changed tennis rules forever.

After three tie-break sets, Matsuoka collapsed before the fourth. He screamed in agony, yet no one was allowed to touch him.

Rules then stated cramp was not an injury but “poor conditioning.” Assistance meant default, and Matsuoka lay writhing as time violations were called.

Medics eventually rushed in amid boos. Matsuoka later said: “When I hit the forehand, [I was] just cramping very bad.”

Those rules soon changed. Yet debate lingered, with Andy Roddick noting, “If someone is getting treated for cramps for 12 minutes and then you have to come out and serve, you’re the one who’s getting cold.”

Even Carlos Alcaraz was forced to forfeit the 2023 Roland Garros semi-final.

And it seems like cramps, then and now, continue to haunt tennis.

Jannik Sinner forced to retire in Shanghai due to cramp

Just last year, Jannik Sinner’s attempt to defend his Shanghai Masters title ended in painful fashion. The world number two was forced to retire mid-match against Tallon Griekspoor due to severe cramp in brutal humidity.

Griekspoor was leading the third-round contest 6-7(3), 7-5, 3-2 when Sinner began struggling. Cramp struck his thigh after more than two and a half hours on court, leaving him unable to continue.

The Dutchman advanced, but victory brought little joy. “This is definitely not the way you want to win. Brutal conditions here in Shanghai all week,” said Griekspoor, who had lost all six previous meetings with Sinner.

Cramps also surfaced recently at the Australian Open. The tournament crowned Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina as the singles champions, but other matches carried moments of concern.

Australian Priscilla Hon faced Canada’s Marina Stakusic in a gruelling encounter. Hon was serving for the match after fighting back from a set down when the drama unfolded.

Stakusic suddenly collapsed near the baseline. The 21-year-old had been visibly struggling with leg pain throughout the third set, with cramping appearing to worsen as the match dragged on.

Hon immediately crossed the court to help. She comforted her opponent, assisted tournament staff, and helped lift Stakusic into a wheelchair before escorting her off the court.

The Australian advanced to the second round with a 1-6, 6-4, 5-3 (ret) victory. The moment highlighted the human side of the sport, beyond the scoreline.

Cramps have even affected legends away from the court. Rafael Nadal once collapsed in the main interview room at the 2011 US Open after beating David Nalbandian in straight sets under intense heat.

The world No. 2 had finished answering questions when he grabbed his right leg and slid from his chair. Officials rushed in as he sat on the floor, grimacing, before receiving treatment with ice and fluids.

As today’s incidents again show, cramps remain a brutal reality in tennis. The grind never stops, and physical limits are constantly tested in this unforgiving sport.