ATP Pro Banned for Doping Speaks Out After Emotional Title Win: ‘Try Not to Cry’

Kamil Majchrzak fulfilled his dream of winning a first-ever ATP title 13 years after going pro. He defied the odds and defeated World No. 6 Alex de Minaur 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5) in the final of the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. From cracking the top 75 for the first time to being banned for doping in 2022, his career swung a lot. The Libema Open triumph was nothing short of a redemption, as he got a massive weight off his chest and prepares for his next test.

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“This is a very emotional moment for me,” he said during the post-match interview. “I’m not gonna lie. I’ll try not to cry. I’d like to thank my team, also the team in Poland, in Germany. My family in Poland. Without them pushing me every day to the limit through the good and the bad moments in my life, I probably would’ve quit long ago. I’m really grateful for everyone that’s in my team and in my life. I couldn’t ask for better people around me. I’m really grateful to have them. Thank you so much for everything you’re doing for me.”

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The 30-year-old didn’t forget to mention de Minaur, who gave him a tough fight right until the end. Majchrzak hailed his opponent for providing him with an intense battle from start to finish.

“Congrats to you, Alex. I know it’s not the result you wanted, but you are one of the toughest opponents to face ever. So, I’m really glad I could share the court with you and have a battle like that,” he added.

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The victory saw Majchrzak become just the third Polish player to lift an ATP title in the Open Era. He has joined both Wojtek Fibak and Hubert Hurkacz on the elite list. The 30-year-old has made a strong start to the grass swing with this result and will be aiming to continue this form with Wimbledon being around the corner.

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While winning the title in ‘s-Hertogenbosch was definitely Majchrzak’s biggest moment on a tennis court so far, the situation he was in just three years ago couldn’t have been far from different. The Pole was suspended for 13 months by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) in November of 2022 after he failed a doping test and accepted a sanction under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP).

Three subsequent tests had shown that Majchrzak had taken banned substances. Though the ITIA had agreed that he didn’t intentionally take those substances, but they did find him liable and felt that he should have known about the risk of consuming those supplements. Majchrzak eventually made his return to the court in December 2023 and began gradually climbing the ranks from ground zero.

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Having become a prominent figure on the ITF circuit after winning 16 titles, Majchrzak’s main target now was breaking into the top 100 on the ATP rankings once again. He finally reached there in April of 2024 and has only dropped out once since then. He had even reached a career-high rank of No. 53 earlier this March.

However, Majchrzak lost his composure during the clay swing and finished with a dismal win-loss record of 1-3. This saw his ranking drop to No. 76. Though he had an impressive run to the semis at the Challenger event in Birmingham, there weren’t any expectations around him as he entered the Libema Open. But his run in the tournament can simply be described as stunning.

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Majchrzak’s comeback pattern mirrors that of Marin Cilic. Returning from a 9-month suspension in 2013, Cilic went on a legendary run in 2014 and capped it off with a US Open triumph. After winning his first title, Majchrzak rose to a career-high World No. 47 ahead of Wimbledon and will be eyeing similar upsets in England.

Kamil Majchrzak causes big upsets on his road to victory at Libema Open

Majchrzak began his campaign with a hard-fought 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 win over Otto Virtanen. Notably, the Pole had been defeated by the same opponent in Birmingham, so this was a big result for him. He followed this up with a resounding 6-0, 6-3 triumph over James McCabe in the second round. Majchrzak only faced the toughest of opponents from here.

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Imago August 28, 2025, New York City, New York, United States: KAMIL MAJCHRZAK of Poland during the match against K. Khachanov in the second round of US Open 2025 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Queens, New York City. Majchrzak won 2:6, 6:7 4-7, 6:4, 7:5, 7:6 New York City United States – ZUMAc278 20250828_zsp_c278_010 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

He was next drawn against the top seed of the event, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Though it was expected to be an easy win for the Canadian, Majchrzak caused a major upset by winning 6-4, 6-3.

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If this wasn’t enough, then the Pole went on to upset Daniil Medvedev in the semis. While the encounter was evenly matched in the first set, the latter’s performance dropped drastically in the second as Majchrzak racked up a thumping 7-6, 6-1 victory.

The only one who stood between him and the trophy was Alex de Minaur. The Australian did his best to take the match down to the wire, but Majchrzak came up with arguably the best performance of his career to snatch the title in the third set.

It is safe to say that the 30-year-old will never forget his incredible run at the Libema Open and will now be brimming with confidence as he prepares for the remainder of the grass-court season.