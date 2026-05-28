ATP Pro Calls Out Chair Umpire After Concerning French Open Incident: ‘I Don’t Respect That’

Heat has been a recurring issue this French Open. However, for 26th-seeded Jakub Mensik, the chair umpire made matters worse with his mercilessness. Even though he did beat Mariano Navone in a 4-hour and 41-minute match in the second round, he was reeling from the umpire’s behavior on court. Hence, when the time came, Mensik did not hold back on criticism.

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“I respect that I was in that moment, but the referee today. What happened after the match, I will keep it for myself, but I mean the behavior…I would say I don’t respect that”, said Mensik in his post-match press conference.

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In the interview, Mensik discussed the different rules at Grand Slams and how they are stricter than those at Tour-level competitions. The Czech player admitted he was suffering from full-body cramps, and naturally had to take a bit of extra breath between serves and points. However, the chair umpire was in no mood for mercy, as he issued him a couple of time violations for exceeding the shot clock, which led to the Czech player losing momentum and slipping a couple of first serves at very important junctures of the match.

“Um, yeah, of course. I mean, as I spoke about, I don’t know, the rules.

Obviously, on the ATP tournament, it’s a little bit different”, said Mensik while talking about the different protocols at Grand Slams. “You have a little bit different time. You can have some, you know, a little bit of some excuses, but here it’s super strict, which I totally respect”.

Despite being aware of the existing rules, Mensik was clear that a bit of leniency was par for the course given the heat, and the umpire’s actions left the Czech unimpressed.

With this, Mensik joins a long list of players who have struggled under the Paris sun this year. Players who are known for their durability under tough conditions, like Jannik Sinner, Cameron Norrie, and Gabriel Diallo, have to face the wrath of the heat. Casper Ruud felt the extreme heat in his first-round match against Roman Safiullin, which saw the Norwegian lose his advantage after winning the first two sets, but he somehow recovered to win in five sets.

Despite it all, Mensik won one of the longest matches at the French Open yet this year, but the path forward for the Czech player is only tougher from here on.

Jakub Mensik Survives Brutal Heat to Win His Match in Paris

The match against Mensik was an absolute battle for the Czech. The match started well for him as he got an early break of serve and won the first set 6-3. However, the Argentine got some of the momentum back, winning the second set with an early break, and then had a service break early in the third set as well.

However, the Czech player showed his class and composure to turn the third set around, with immaculate serving and precise first-strike tennis, winning it 6-4. Just when it looked like he was running away with the match, the physical issues started to mount for Mensik, and he could not offer much resistance in the fourth set, losing it 6-1. In the final set, he showed the heart of the champion, saving all nine break points he faced, leading the set 5-4.

The match turned once again as he could not convert on the couple of match points on Navone’s serve in the tenth game, with the match going to a deciding set tiebreak. The Argentinian was not giving away an inch and saved a further five match points. Finally, on his eighth match point, Mensik found the opening with a strong first serve and secured the victory.

The Czech completely collapsed on the court with cramps and had to be helped to his feet by Navone and escorted out of the court by a group of medical personnel. The draw only gets tougher for the Czech, who will now face Alex de Minaur, one of the fastest men’s players on the Tour, with the match potentially being another long battle of endurance.