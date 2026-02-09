ATP Pro Faces Hostile Crowd After Rowdy Davis Cup Celebration

Colombia sealed a commanding 3–1 win over Morocco in the Davis Cup World Group I playoff, with Nicolás Mejía clinching the decisive third point. But in Casablanca, the drama didn’t end with match point, as emotions spilled over both in the stands and on court, turning the post-match moments into a heated, chaotic confrontation.

After sealing victory, Mejía celebrated by shushing the Moroccan crowd. Fans had booed and mistreated him throughout the match. His reaction immediately intensified the mood inside the stadium.

The crowd responded angrily. Several bottles were thrown onto the clay court. Heated exchanges followed between members of the Colombian and Moroccan delegations.

The deciding singles rubber was charged with pressure from the start. Each time Mejía stepped up to serve, loud disruptions came from the stands. The environment remained uncomfortable throughout.

Despite the noise and hostility, Mejía stayed composed. He defeated Reda Bennani 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. The win confirmed Colombia’s progression to the next round.

After the match point, emotions quickly boiled over on court. Mejía directly confronted the crowd and celebrated visibly.

The Moroccan delegation protested the gesture. Tensions escalated as more bottles landed near the players. A few spectators even attempted to enter the playing area.

Security personnel moved in quickly to prevent further escalation. Mejía, ranked No. 177 and the highest-ranked Colombian in the tie, had faced repeated interference during play. Reports from Colombian media said he was incited and uncomfortable every time he served.

Still, he produced a strong deciding set and closed the tie for his team. His composure under pressure proved decisive. Colombia ultimately overcame the hostile conditions.

The volatile situation continued after the match. The Colombian team required a security escort back to their hotel. The visitors later shared images on social media to show the conditions on the court and the tense aftermath.

Nicolas Mejia responds after sparking Davis Cup controversy

Nicolás Mejía is currently one of Colombia’s leading tennis players. The 25-year-old turned professional in 2019 and competes regularly on the ATP Challenger circuit.

He reached a career-high ranking of World No.168 earlier this year. Mejía continues to represent Colombia in major team events, including the Davis Cup.

However, his recent Davis Cup celebration sparked controversy. Critics accused the Colombian player of showing disrespect toward the Moroccan crowd.

Mejía responded to the criticism on X (formerly Twitter). The World No.177 claimed the crowd had threatened him and his family throughout the match.

“You don’t know what happened. All the time, people threaten me and my family. Moroccan team on my face and trying to make people scream at me more every point. Zero fair play. Better get your facts before talking what you don’t know.”

In another post, Mejía admitted his reaction may not have been ideal. Still, he said his celebration came after repeated insults from the stands and the opposing team.

“My celebration probably wasn’t the best, but I’d been putting up with insults against me and my family the whole match from the crowd, and insults from the opposing team and captain. I let it out, and that’s it. But I didn’t insult anyone.”

Incidents like this are not new in Davis Cup history. The competition has often seen intense emotions and heated moments on and off the court.

One notable example came in February 2017. Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov was disqualified from the competition against Great Britain after hitting a ball in frustration.

The ball struck chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye during the deciding rubber in Ottawa. Gabas suffered a fractured orbital bone and needed surgery, while Shapovalov received a $7,000 fine.

With the latest controversy drawing attention, the Davis Cup is once again in the spotlight. The tournament’s intense atmosphere is likely to keep generating headlines this season.