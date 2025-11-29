ATP Pro Forced to Retire After Brutal Fall During Match

The final stretch of this year’s tennis season was grind on both the WTA and ATP sides. Players like Jekub Mansik and Lorenzo Musetti were both retired mid-match due to injuries in China, and WTA stars such as Lois Boisson and Camila Osorio followed suit. Now, with the pro season over and the Challenger season still running, it seems like the list of injuries is a “never-ending story” for the sport.

In the recent Challenger event quarterfinal match in Greece, Spaniard Sergio Callejon Hernando took a medical timeout during his match against Alberto Barroso Campos. He fell on the floor, off camera, while Campos was serving at 4-3 (40-30) in the 3rd set. The players had split the first two sets, with Campos winning the first set with a bagel and Hernando taking the second 6-4.

After the fall, Hernando struggled to continue. His injury made it impossible to finish the match and as a result, he had to retire. This allowed Campos to move into the last eight of the tournament. It was a disappointing end for Hernando after a tight battle.

This was not the first injury-related incident at a Challenger event this year. Just a few days earlier, another case occurred in Maia, Portugal.

Portuguese ace Gastão Elias took a medical timeout after losing the second set to Henrique Rocha. He appeared to have discomfort in his abdominal or hip area as he waited courtside for the medical team to arrive.

However, the timeout came right after the set ended 3-6 in Rocha’s favor and it also disrupted his momentum. The pause affected his rhythm and became a turning point in the match. The shift in momentum helped Rocha take full control. Elias was unable to recover after the medical break.

These incidents highlight a worrying trend. The pattern of injuries at Challenger tournaments seems never-ending. Even senior players have suffered from the tough tennis schedule.

Top-ranked players faced mid-match retirements in 2025

Retirements in the middle of matches have become a growing issue throughout the 2025 season. The problem has been especially noticeable toward the end of the year. Many players have struggled to finish matches as injuries and illnesses continue to rise.

For instance, Jannik Sinner’s title defence at the Rolex Shanghai Masters ended painfully. He was forced to retire during the deciding set of his third-round match against Tallon Griekspoor. It was a harsh moment for the Italian after a strong start to the season.

Earlier, Sinner also retired from the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz in August 2025 due to illness. He was trailing 0-5 in the first set and told the umpire he felt he could “collapse at any moment”.

Jack Draper also faced trouble with an abdominal issue during his Japan Open QF against Ugo Humbert. The 23-year-old lost the first set 7-5 and was down 2-1 in the second before taking a medical timeout. He tried to continue but eventually had to retire.

On the WTA side as well, former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was forced to retire from her match with McCartney Kessler due to a knee injury. She attempted to play after a medical timeout, but the pain became too much.

These repeated incidents highlight a worrying trend. Injuries and mid-match retirements now appear across all levels, even at Challenger events. The pattern shows no sign of slowing down.

With these rising concerns, it may be time for tournament heads and tennis authorities to reconsider the consequences.