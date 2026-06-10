ATP Pro Gives Heartbreaking Update as Injury Scare Forces Him to Withdraw From Wimbledon: “It’s Dead”

Valentin Vacherot‘s dazzling semifinal run at Monte Carlo promised a breakthrough clay-court campaign, but the months that followed never quite unfolded the way he had envisioned. His clay court Slam journey ended on a bitter note, as injury forced him to hand Alejandro Tabilo a walkover, leaving unfinished business in Paris. Now, with the grass-court swing gathering pace and SW19 looming large, the setback feels even more cruel as recurring fitness concerns continue to cast a shadow over Monegasque player’s rising career.

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Valentin Vacherot confirmed that he will not be competing at Wimbledon 2026 as his injury concerns had become too serious to ignore. “Officially, it’s a stress fracture with significant bone edema. I started feeling it at the end of Madrid, which is why I didn’t play Rome and Hamburg before Roland to try to take as much time as possible to heal,” he said as quoted by Prime Video France (Translated from French).

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As injury did not improve as he had hoped, Vacherot admitted, “The grass, It’s dead. Wimbledon, it’s dead. If I’m back on the match courts in a month and a half, I’ll take it as a reset to arrive fresh for this second part of the season.”

His withdrawal from the All-England Club comes only weeks after his painful exit from the Roland Garros. The 16th seed at Paris and the first Monegasque player to be seeded at a Grand Slam event had to withdraw because of a left-foot injury.

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Before withdrawing, Vacherot had battled through his opening-round match against French qualifier Thomas Faurel. During that match, the 27-year-old called for the trainer and fought through the discomfort. By the end, he finished the encounter close to tears.

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Looking back now, his comments to the media appear to have foreshadowed what was coming. “It’s not perfect, but not awful,” he said after winning against Faurel. “Just got to take care of it.”

He also spoke honestly about the pattern of injuries he has experienced throughout his career. “The thing is when I am actually injured, it is quite a big one. Very rarely do I have a small pain or inconvenience that goes after a week.”

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The issue with his foot, he explained, had not suddenly appeared in Paris. “It was at the end of Madrid. I felt somewhat uncomfortable, and it happens often, and then it becomes a bit more uncomfortable than it was before,” he said in his pre-tournament press conference at Paris.

Now, as Vacherot prepares for an extended period `away from the court due to injury, he joins a growing list of players who will have to watch SW19 from the sidelines rather than compete on the sport’s most iconic stage.

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Valentin Vacherot joins Carlos Alcaraz in this year’s SW19 withdrawal list

The Monegasque native is far from the only player set to watch this year’s SW19 unfold from the sidelines. The current world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has not played any tennis since mid-April. The Spaniard injured his right wrist during his 1st-round victory at the Barcelona Open.

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The setback forced him to miss several important events on the clay court swing as he was subsequently ruled out of the Madrid Open, Italian Open, and the French Open.

Initially, there was optimism surrounding his chances of returning for the All-England Club, however, after consulting multiple specialists, he withdrew from this year’s tournament.

Beyond Vacherot and Carlitos, concerns continue to surround several other ATP stars. With SW19 scheduled to begin on Monday, 29 June, uncertainty still hangs over parts of the field.

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Lorenzo Musetti missed the Roland Garros because of a left thigh injury. Meanwhile, a left hip injury prevented Frenchmen Arthur Fils from competing at his home Grand Slam.

As things stand, Musetti and Fils have yet to officially confirm their returns to action at the grass court swing.

Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up appeared to be building momentum after reaching the QF at Roland Garros. However, his campaign ended abruptly when he retired from his match against fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi due to a hip injury while he was playing on the court.

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With the list of concerns for the ATP stars continuing to grow before this year’s Wimbledon, only time will reveal how many names alongside Vacherot and Carlos ultimately end up watching from the sidelines.