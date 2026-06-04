ATP Pro Left ‘Destroyed’ After French Open Exit: “Not the Player I Want to Be”

The 2026 Roland Garros has flipped every script, leaving a trail of stunned contenders as top seeds continue to tumble out in shocking fashion. For many, the heartbreak lingers, but few felt it more deeply than the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime after his crushing defeat to Flavio Cobolli. When the dust settled, the 4th seed looked completely shattered, struggling to hide the pain of yet another gut-wrenching setback.

“I’m in a place right now with my tennis career that it’s tough,” Auger-Aliassime said at the post-match press conference. “I’m destroyed today a little bit. It’s tough. I usually handle losses pretty well, I have to say. My whole career, I was going back to training with optimism and positivity. Now I feel like I’m not the player I want to be, so today is a difficult day,” he later added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4th seed looked to be in control early on in the match. He won the opening set comfortably and also held a break advantage before things started slipping away from him. Eventually, the Italian 10th seed turned the match around and claimed a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

A major turning point arrived in the 3rd set. The Canadian failed to convert seven break points, allowing Cobolli to regain momentum and take control of the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jun 3, 2026; Paris, France; Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts during his match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy on day 11 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Under the closed roof in Paris, Cobolli continued growing in confidence point by point. The world No. 14 relied on deep and consistent baseline play, absorbing match pressure while extending rallies whenever needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadian had arrived in France with a modest 4-4 record on clay this season. His strongest result before the French Open had been a QF appearance at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Still, he managed to put together an impressive run in Paris. Victories over Daniel Altmaier, Roman Andres Burruchaga, Brandon Nakashima, and Alejandro Tabilo helped him reach the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he was unable to go further and add another major SF to the two he had already reached at the US Open back in 2021 and 2025.

“Every tournament is an opportunity, and after a disappointing clay season, I tried to do better here. I won a few matches, but when I look at my clay season overall, I did not quite improve the way that I wanted to or the way that I might have anticipated compared to other seasons on clay,” Auger-Aliassime further reflected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are further improvements that are possible for me, but I’m definitely not satisfied with the way things went today.”

Since the 3rd round, Auger-Aliassime had become the highest-seeded player in the top half following the Italian Jannik Sinner’s surprise loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo. With Novak Djokovic already out and Carlos Alcaraz absent through wrist injury, Auger-Aliassime had a golden chance but could not take advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As years go by, I think I’m growing more and more impatient,” said the world No. 6. “Now you know me better. I’m 26 this year, and I’m not improving the way that I wish, so that’s why I’m not feeling great today.”

While the Canadian was left heartbroken by the defeat, Cobolli walked away enjoying the biggest success of his career so far on the Parisian clay.

Flavio Cobolli reflects on victory after reaching Roland Garros semifinals

Since 28th May, the top half of the men’s draw has turned into a huge opportunity for the remaining contenders at the ATP side. With several big names already gone, Flavio Cobolli was among those eager to take advantage of the opening in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian has done exactly that in Paris. By defeating the 25-year-old, Cobolli secured a place in the French Open SF for the first time in his career. Cobolli had looked extremely comfortable during the early rounds. He did not drop a single set in his opening three matches at the French Open.

However, things became a little more complicated in the fourth round against Zachary Svajda. The Italian showed some nerves but eventually battled through a fourth-set tie-break to eliminate the American ace.

ADVERTISEMENT

That difficult win appeared to help him settle down. The 24-year-old looked much more composed throughout his 3 hour and 23-minute victory over Auger-Aliassime in the QF.

Imago Jun 3, 2026; Paris, France; Flavio Cobolli of Italy celebrates winning his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on day 11 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

“I think we played two different matches today. The first set was incredibly windy and tough to play,” Cobolli said after the match of the windy first-set conditions before the roof was closed at the start of the second set.

The Italian the explained that he used the break between sets to reset mentally. “I went to the toilet to think a bit and change something. This is the best court I have played on in my life because I can bring my best tennis. I said to myself to fight as I felt this would be the chance of my life and I have to give everything in my matches and today I did it.”

His victory also created a piece of Italian tennis history. For the first time ever, there will be an all-Italian men’s Grand Slam SF.

Even more significantly, an Italian man is now guaranteed a place in Sunday’s French Open championship match. It marks a major moment for Italian tennis, which has continued to rise over the last few years, especially since the breakthrough of Sinner.

Now, Cobolli will face his close friend Matteo Arnaldi in a highly anticipated SF, with their H2H record currently tied at 1-1, and only one of them can move a step closer to ending Italy’s long wait for another champion in Paris.