ATP Pro Loses Cool in Heated Clash With Chair Umpire Over Costly Mistake

Moez Echargui thought he had the point that would swing his first-round match at the Lincoln Challenger. The chair umpire ruled otherwise, and the fourth-seeded Tunisian never got his composure back against qualifier Dhakshineswar Suresh.

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The flashpoint arrived at the worst possible time. The score was tied at 4-4 in the third-set tiebreak, with Echargui serving. He forced a defensive lob from Suresh, took the ball out of the air without letting it bounce, and smashed what looked like a clean winner at the net. The umpire disagreed, ruling that Echargui’s racket had made contact with the ball on the other side of the net, and awarded the point to Suresh instead.

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Echargui didn’t accept it. He argued the call at length, pointing back toward the spot where he believed he had made contact. “I cannot believe it. Tell me what you are doing. Like I hit the ball here, what are you doing? It’s 4-all, and we are playing for three hours,” he said, as per a clip posted by JesseMurphe on X.

The rule behind the umpire’s call is one of tennis’s stricter ones, and it left little room for Echargui’s case. A player who makes contact with the ball on the opponent’s side of the net forfeits the point outright. There are two exceptions: a player’s racket can cross over during the natural follow-through of a shot, or a player can reach over to play a ball that spins back across the net off heavy backspin. Both require the shot to be played before a second bounce and without the player touching the net or net post. Echargui met neither. He’d taken the ball mid-air, and the umpire judged his contact to have come on the other side.

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Knowing the rule didn’t make the moment any easier to let go of. Echargui kept arguing and refused to restart play, drawing a warning from the umpire over a potential time violation. He then called for the physio, adding more delay, but none of it changed the outcome. Suresh won the next two points on his serve to close out the match.

Echargui isn’t the first player caught out by this exact rule, even at the sport’s biggest events. Andy Murray complained that Novak Djokovic made contact on the other side of the net while putting away a shot that had barely cleared the tape during their 2014 Miami Open meeting. And at the 2024 Indian Wells semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz accepted the umpire’s call after he reached over the net for a volley when Jannik Sinner’s shot clipped the net and dropped on the other side quickly.

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For Echargui, the manner of this loss made it sting more than most, landing squarely in the middle of a season that has already gone sideways.

Moez Echargui’s Season Goes From Bad to Worse

As the fourth seed against a qualifier, Echargui was expected to make a deep run at the Lincoln Challenger. Instead, the defeat was his 22nd of the season in 30 matches. He’s mostly stuck to the Challenger and ITF Tours in 2026, playing just two tour-level matches, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Doha and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Dubai.

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None of that lines up with the player he was twelve months ago. In 2025, Echargui reached six ITF finals and three Challenger finals, and won every one of them. He closed out the season with 70 wins, a strong return even for the lower tiers he mostly competed at that year.

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Whether the ATP reviews Echargui’s conduct toward the umpire, specifically his refusal to restart play on time, is the question hanging over the loss now that the match is final.