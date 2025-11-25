ATP Pro Once Banned Six Years Quits Abruptly on Match Point

The grind continues on the Challenger circuit with Florianópolis, Brazil, becoming the next battleground. Yet, instead of a rising star or thrilling upset, the spotlight has shifted to controversy. During the QF, Nicolas Kicker, who had once been suspended for 6 years for match-fixing, abruptly retired with his opponent sitting at match point, leaving the tennis world stunned and in disbelief.

Kicker withdrew from his QF match against Gustavo Heide after losing the 1st set 6-2 and falling behind 5-1 in the 2nd. He was serving at deuce when Heide earned match point, but instead of continuing the rally, Kicker stopped, citing illness per the draw as the reason for retirement. He walked to the chair umpire, shook hands, and then did the same with his opponent. The match ended without the final point being played.

Kicker’s decision quickly drew attention because of his history. The former world No. 78 remains the highest-ranked tennis player ever convicted of match-fixing. The ghost of his past continues to haunt him on the court and off it, making any unusual action prone to instant presumption.

He received a 6-year suspension in 2018 for his role in fixing two Challenger matches. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) shortened three of those years, provided he did not violate rules again. The original allegations dated back to 2015, when he rigged matches at Challenger tournaments in Padova and Barranquilla.

At the time of his punishment, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) released a statement outlining his offenses. It read: “Argentinian tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been found guilty of match-fixing and other offences under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.” The announcement also detailed his involvement in manipulating match results and failing to report approaches from fixers.

“Mr Kicker, 25, was found guilty of contriving the outcome of a match at the ATP Challenger tournament in Padova, Italy, in June 2015 and a match at the ATP Challenger tournament in Baranquilla, Colombia, in September 2015. He was also found guilty of failing to report a corrupt approach and of not co-operating with a TIU investigation into the allegations made against him.”

Independent anti-corruption officer Jane Mulcahy QC reviewed the case during a hearing in Miami, FL.

The TIU later added: “Until that time, Mr Kicker will not be granted credentials to enter or compete in any professional tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis.”

His suspension was shortened by 4 months after an appeal, as he helped with an anti-corruption education program and later discussed the experience in a video.

Nicolas Kicker’s role in the educational video

The Argentine helped the ITIA by participating in an educational video. The goal was to “chart his involvement in corruption and warn other players of the consequences”.

“At the time, I was 70 in the world, playing Davis Cup, winning, making the third round in Australia, I beat very, very good players, and I had my whole career ahead,” he added while later reflecting on how promising everything once looked.

“That year, I was going to end among the top 50 in the world. Everything was going OK for me, playing tennis perfectly, and, well, I made a mistake in 2015 that produced a suspension, and I ruined my career, all because of one match, and you pay for it dearly.”

Kicker explained that he had felt vulnerable at the time. He depended on his parents financially and struggled to manage the costs of competing professionally.

He said someone contacted him on Facebook, offering support such as money and access to a car. At first, it seemed like a sponsorship opportunity.

However, the true intention surfaced. The group later told him they were gamblers and wanted him to fix a match. Kicker said throwing a match felt “horrible” and admitted his name is now “stained” in tennis.

With his recent withdrawal, attention is once again on him as the Challenger season continues and players fight for crucial ranking points ahead of the Australian Open.