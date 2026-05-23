ATP Pro Protest Booing Crowd Then Shuts Them With an Ace & an Unusual Gesture

At this year’s AO, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina erupted at a section of spectators, blasting “ignorant drunks” during his tense five-set clash against Reilly Opelka. The confrontation became so heated that the chair umpire climbed down to calm the situation and address the crowd directly at Kia Arena. Now, similar drama has surfaced at the French Open as well, where Leandro Riedi became involved in a fiery exchange with the French crowd.

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The heated moment arrived during the third set with Pierre-Hugues Herbert leading 3-1. At 40-30 in one of the games, Riedi visibly lost patience with the constant cheering and jeering coming from the stands.

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Unable to ignore the atmosphere any longer, the Swiss player walked directly toward the chair umpire to complain about the crowd behavior. Frustration was clearly written across his face as boos continued around the arena.

During the confrontation, Riedi questioned the umpire’s handling of the situation. “That’s provoking properly, you are not saying anything… what are you doing?” he asked while the crowd continued making noise in support of Herbert.

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The Swiss player remained irritated even after the initial exchange. Moments later, he added, “I can speak French,” while the chair umpire replied with something that could not clearly be heard on the broadcast.

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Still unconvinced by the explanation, Riedi continued the discussion by asking, “She did not say that?” The tension between the player, umpire, and crowd only kept growing as the match carried on.

After arguing with the umpire, Riedi even approached a fan directly near the stands and exchanged a few words. Despite that confrontation, the loud cheers and boos from the French supporters continued echoing around Court Suzanne Lenglen.

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The drama intensified further when Riedi fired down an ace shortly afterward. The Swiss responded sarcastically by blowing flying kisses toward the crowd as the atmosphere inside the arena became even more chaotic.

Despite all the emotion surrounding the match, Herbert eventually overcame Riedi 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3 in front of an energized home crowd. After sealing victory, the Frenchman warmly hugged his Swiss opponent at the net before running into the stands to lift and embrace his son.

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“It’s amazing to be able to do this after just turning 35,” he said. “It’s extra special for French players to play qualifying matches like that on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. It was an incredible atmosphere, and I’m so happy to bring them the win,” the Frenchman added.

The victory carried extra emotion for Herbert because he had previously coached Riedi for a brief period. “Roland-Garros is what made me want to be a professional tennis player,” the 35-year-old said.

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“I’ve always wanted to experience what I did today, winning in front of that kind of full crowd,” said Herbert, the Paris doubles champion in 2018 and 2021.

However, the tension surrounding Leandro Riedi and hostile crowds has become an increasingly chaotic pattern, making his on-court confrontations even more bizarre on tour.

Leandro Riedi accuses a spectator of betting during a heated US Open match

During last year’s US Open, support for Leandro Riedi took a bizarre and uncomfortable turn during his second-round clash against Francisco Cerúndolo.

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The dramatic moment unfolded after Riedi missed a forehand long on a break point in the fourth set. Frustrated with himself, the Swiss player unleashed an angry stream of Swiss German while trying to regroup in his chair.

However, his focus quickly shifted away from the match itself. A loud spectator sitting across from him on Court 5 continued shouting nonstop encouragement toward the Swiss throughout the changeover.

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The fan had reportedly been supporting Riedi loudly during the entire contest. He had also been vocally cheering for the Swiss player during his first-round match earlier in the tournament.

Although the supporter appeared positive on the surface, Riedi believed there was another motive behind the behavior. The constant shouting eventually pushed the Swiss player over the edge emotionally. “Leandro, one at a time! One at a time, Leandro! Don’t let them get to—” the fan cheered.

“Man, shut up!” Riedi shouted angrily.

Moments later, Riedi turned directly toward chair umpire Scotty Moore to explain why he had reacted so aggressively toward someone who seemed to be supporting him from the stands.

“He’s just betting for me,” Riedi said. “And now, if I lose, he will text me. He’s one of these guys. Get him off. I don’t want to see this guy. If I lose, he’s texting me: ‘You’re so bad, I hope your mother dies.’”

Similar tension between players and spectators has also appeared elsewhere on tour recently. At the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Jannik Sinner briefly lost patience during his fourth-round match against João Fonseca after a heckler repeatedly talked during points.

The world No. 2 eventually confronted the disruptive fan before the chair umpire stepped in and reminded spectators to remain silent during rallies.

With French crowds now passionately backing local players at Roland Garros, growing player-versus-fan tensions could become one of the tournament’s biggest storylines in the matches ahead.