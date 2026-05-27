ATP Pro Revises French Open Claim Following Backlash Over Injury Remark: ‘A Lot of Frustration’

Alexander Blockx arrived at the French Open riding a wave of momentum after deep runs during the clay-court swing, including an SF appearance in Madrid and an opening-round victory over Coleman Wong in Paris. A blockbuster clash against Alex de Minaur awaited the rising Belgian. Yet the dream abruptly collapsed after a bizarre injury incident forced tournament officials into an uncomfortable spotlight.

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Alexander Blockx recently shared details of the ankle injury that forced him to withdraw from Roland Garros. The 21-year-old Belgian posted a black-and-white image on his IG while explaining how the incident happened during a practice session with João Fonseca.

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“Unfortunately, during today’s practice, I heard a snap in my ankle while I sprained it thanks to the “really necessary” covers at the back of the court @rolandgarros, which is why I had to withdraw from tomorrow’s match that I was really looking forward to. A lot of frustration, but we move on,” he added in the first caption.

However, the situation quickly took another turn after the post was later edited. Fans noticed that the direct mention of the court covers and the reference to Roland Garros had suddenly been removed from the caption.

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The updated version of the post read differently. “Unfortunately, during today’s practice, I heard a snap in my ankle while i sprained it, which is why i had to withdraw from tomorrow’s match that I was really looking forward to. A lot of frustration, but we move on,” the latest edit showed.

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The abrupt change immediately sparked discussion on Social Media, especially as the original caption appeared to blame conditions around the court for the injury. Many fans questioned whether pressure had been placed on the Belgian from the tournament itself to soften his criticism of the tournament.

Meanwhile, footage from Stade Roland Garros cameras showed the painful aftermath of the incident. Blockx was seen limping heavily on his left leg while being helped away from the practice court with his right leg raised off the ground.

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The injury forced Blockx to withdraw from his highly anticipated second-round clash against Alex de Minaur. The Australian advanced directly into the R32 without having to step onto the court.

Despite benefiting from the walkover, the 8th seed showed support and compassion toward his fellow player. The Aussie quickly responded in the comment section with a heartfelt message. “So sorry to hear, mate. Wishing a very speedy recovery,” De Minaur wrote.

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Several other players also sent messages of support to the young Belgian star. Eva Lys commented, “I’m so sorry. Sending energy,” while Fonseca, who had been practicing with Blockx during the injury, added, “Get well soon.”

Now, with Blockx officially withdrawn from the tournament, his unfortunate exit joins the growing list of injury setbacks that have disrupted this year’s French Open.

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Arthur Fils withdraws from Roland Garros before playing the opening-round match

Alongside Alexander Blockx’s painful withdrawal, more injury setbacks continued to hit the French Open this year. Among the most heartbreaking exits came from French star Arthur Fils.

Fils had been dealing with a hip injury he suffered earlier this month during the Italian Open. Despite trying to recover in time, the young Frenchman was ultimately forced to pull out before his opening-round match against Stan Wawrinka.

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The withdrawal felt especially emotional considering Fils reached the third round in Paris last year. Since then, excitement around the Frenchman has only continued to grow among home fans.

After confirming the decision, Fils shared an emotional message on IG for supporters who had hoped to see him compete. “I won’t be able to play Roland Garros this year. I did everything I could to be ready. This tournament means everything to me, and not being able to compete here is one of the toughest things I’ve had to face. I know what I’m capable of. Right now, I’m just not there. See you soon,” he added.

Fils’ withdrawal added to an already difficult week for players dealing with physical struggles in Paris. Temperatures reportedly climbed to 91.4°F during the tournament, making conditions increasingly demanding.

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Several players were forced to retire during their opening-round matches because of physical issues. On the men’s side, Gabriel Diallo, Cameron Norrie, Sebastián Báez, and Alexandre Müller, who walked out of the court with tears, were unable to finish their matches.

The women’s draw also suffered withdrawals and retirements, with Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Moyuka Uchijima among the affected players.

Now, after the latest withdrawal involving Blockx, fans are hoping the injury troubles will finally slow down as Roland Garros continues into the later rounds.