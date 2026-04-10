ATP Pro’s Wife Reveals Years of Online Abuse and Horrifying Rome Ordeal

At the 2024 Italian Open, a chilling ordeal engulfed Nicolas Jarry and his family as unknown intruders repeatedly breached their room at the NH Collection Roma Palazzo Cinquecento, where they stayed with their two young children. What began as a shocking security lapse quickly spiraled into something far darker and more personal. The intrusion, paired with targeted online threats, created a suffocating sense of fear that shadowed them throughout the tournament.

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“I received these messages: ‘I’m going to carry your children in a coffin.’ I saw it right after the first match,” said Laura Urruticoechea, Jarry’s wife, in a video posted on her Instagram account. The chilling nature of the message set the tone for everything that followed.

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That same day, she arrived at the hotel with their children ahead of Jarry. He had stayed back at the Foro Italico to complete his post-match routine, unaware of what was about to unfold.

When she entered the room, something felt immediately wrong. The space had clearly been disturbed, and the signs were impossible to ignore.

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“We got to the kids’ room, and someone had been inside. They had smoked a cigarette and left it out on the bed. They had placed the pillows on the floor, lined up. The rest of the room was messy. It was like someone saying, ‘I was here,’” she recalled.

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Alarmed, she contacted the hotel staff right away. However, instead of immediate support, she was met with disbelief from those responsible for guest safety. “They thought it had been us.”

The situation grew more concerning when she attempted to involve the authorities. According to her account, the hotel acted quickly, but not in a way that helped preserve evidence.

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“They didn’t let us speak to the police and removed all traces… and the hotel cameras just happened to stop working,” she said. The lack of cooperation only deepened the sense of vulnerability.

Hours later, Jarry managed to go to the police himself and returned to the hotel accompanied by two officers. What they discovered upon re-entering the room made the situation even more alarming.

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“We entered the room, and the same thing had happened. The same person had come back, done the same with the pillows and the cigarette, but this time left two of the children’s belongings on the bed. I remember the fear we all felt, the invasion of our space… it was very intense.”

Seeking support, Jarry reached out to the ATP. However, the response did not meet the level of seriousness the situation demanded.

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“They only offered to move us to another hotel. I thought they would provide security, but nothing,” Urruticoechea said. The lack of stronger intervention left the family to manage the fear largely on their own.

In the days that followed, they relocated to a different hotel. While Jarry continued competing, his wife took the step of filing a formal police report, ensuring the incident was officially documented.

Remarkably, despite the chaos and emotional strain, that week turned into one of the most successful stretches of Jarry’s career. He reached the final of the tournament, eventually losing to Alexander Zverev.

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At the time, both the family and the ATP chose to remain silent when asked about the incident. “We didn’t want to draw more attention to something we didn’t want,” Urruticoechea explained, highlighting their desire to avoid escalating the situation further.

In the aftermath, Jarry linked that traumatic period to the onset of vestibular neuritis. The condition, which affects balance and vision, has had a lasting impact on both his career and personal life.

“I’ve had to work a lot on accepting what having vision problems, dizziness, and reduced motor abilities has meant for my tennis career and personal life,” the former world No. 16 said in an interview published before his participation at Wimbledon 2025.

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Even now, the effects remain part of his daily routine. “Even now, when Nico goes back to his bedroom every night, he has to do exercises to adjust his vision; what his eyes tell him and what his brain tells him are different things. You can’t imagine how tough the vertigo has been,” Urruticoechea added.

As Jarry, now 30, competes at the Monte Carlo Masters and prepares for his quarterfinal clash against Nerman Fatić, the shadow of those events still lingers.

His wife has recently shared more messages that underline just how intense and haunting the abuse has been, reminding everyone how fragile safety can feel, even at the highest level of sport.

Laura Urruticoechea reveals years of abuse she has endured

Social media abuse has become an unavoidable reality in tennis, affecting not just players but also their families and partners. Much of this toxicity stems from frustrated bettors who lash out online after losing money on match outcomes.

Several players have spoken about this issue over the years, highlighting how deeply it cuts. One recent example involved Damir Džumhur, where his brother Zlatan Džumhur received shocking and abusive messages online.

Against this backdrop, Laura Urruticoechea, who married Nicolás Jarry in 2020, opened up about her own experiences. While reflecting on the 2024 incident, she also revealed the extent of abuse she has endured over the years.

“We have received many comments, some very harsh, from the public. ‘Nico, retire.’ ‘Nico, the only thing you’re good for is your family.’ And I really ask myself: if a mom or dad comes home after having a bad day at work, and their child says to them, ‘Hey, Dad, retire!’ or makes a comment like, ‘How ashamed must your child be of you?’” she said.

Her words exposed the emotional toll such comments can take, especially when they cross personal boundaries. The attacks are not just about performance but often target identity, family, and self-worth.

Urruticoechea also shared multiple screenshots on her Instagram story, documenting the threats and abuse she has received. In doing so, she directly tagged the ATP Tour, drawing attention to the need for accountability.

The issue is not limited to the men’s circuit. Similar incidents have surfaced on the women’s side, showing how widespread and normalized this behavior has become.

Last year, Linda Nosková revealed a disturbing message she received after a tough loss at the Indian Wells. “I KILL YOU AND YOU FAMILY B****.”

Instead of letting it break her, Nosková responded with sharp sarcasm. “Should I make this a tradition?” she posted on her Instagram story, pointing to how frequently such abuse occurs.

The story of Urruticoechea and Jarry now stands as a stark reminder of how far things have gone. It raises a pressing question about when and how tennis authorities will step in to take meaningful action and prevent such incidents from continuing.