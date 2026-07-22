ATP Pro Stuns Tennis World After Vomiting on Match Point at Davis Cup Qualifiers

Health-related incidents have become an unfortunate talking point on the professional tennis tour in recent months. Jannik Sinner’s mid-match illness in Rome and Coco Gauff’s physical struggles at her home Masters are among the latest examples to spark concern. Now, a similar episode unfolded at Davis Cup qualifiers in Singapore, where Ammar Alhogbani battled through one of the toughest on-court scares before eventually securing victory.

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At 2-6, 6-2, 5-3 (15-40), Alhogbani was facing his opponent, Bill Chan, during a crucial moment when he suddenly vomited on court 1 while serving. The unexpected incident left everyone concerned as the 27-year-old immediately struggled to continue.

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One of his teammates from the sidelines quickly came over to check on him as he collapsed on the court. Despite the difficult moment, the match was later interrupted by heavy rain. The players were forced to leave the National Tennis Center for seven hours before returning to complete the contest again.

After the restart of the match, the Saudi pro showed incredible fighting spirit as he stepped up during the match point and managed to win the clash.

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The victory on July 18th helped Saudi Arabia complete the series 2-0 with a memorable performance. However, this kind of health scare has become a familiar sight on tennis courts this year.

Earlier, the Italian top seed Jannik Sinner gave fans a major scare during his Italian Open semifinal when he suddenly felt unwell and threw up on court against Daniil Medvedev.

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Meanwhile, two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff also faced a similar issue at the Mutua Madrid Open this year.

The 22-year-old recovered after feeling unwell and vomiting on court before defeating Sorana Cirstea. The American called for the physio in the second set and had her blood pressure checked by the doctor.

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And on a broader note, these challenges have not only affected players, as ball kids have also faced difficult moments on the court this year.

Australian Open ball kids vomit onto the court because of the heat

During the 2026 AO, extreme heat conditions created a difficult situation at the Margaret Court Arena, causing unexpected chaos on the court.

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One such incident happened during the match between the Greek ace Stefanos Tsitsipas and Shinichi Mochizuki. The Japanese underdog started strongly and won the opening set 6-4, but the former world No. 3 responded by taking the second set 6-3 to level the contest.

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At the beginning of the third set, Mochizuki was serving with an advantage when chair umpire Thomas Sweeney paused the match. “Wait please, wait please,” he said. Moments later, the crowd reacted after noticing something was wrong on the court.

“Oh no. A ball girl is getting sick. Yeah, she’s just been sick on the court. We’re going to have to stop and have a clean-up here,” commentator Ryan Harrison said.

The incident took place at one end of the court, behind the recently crowned Gstaad ATP 250 winner, who was waiting at the baseline to return the serve. The situation forced everyone to pause while officials handled the issue.

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“Good reaction, I think, from the umpire, everyone. The players, very understanding, as they should be,” commentator John Fitzgerald said.

As a similar situation now unfolds again in Singapore, the tennis world faces another worrying health incident on court.