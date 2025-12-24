ATP’s Money Problem Exposed as Player Pay Takes a Shocking Step Back in 2025

Tennis has expanded on every front, especially financially, with ATP prize money rising steadily since 2019 despite the 2020 Covid disruption. Yet beneath the surface, the narrative shifts. The PTPA’s antitrust lawsuit seeks to overhaul how players are treated and paid, and it echoes a growing concern: recent prize-money increases no longer carry the same weight, making today’s gains feel smaller than those of the past.

Over the last six years, prize money for the top 20 ATP players has increased by 22%. However, US dollar inflation rose by 26% between November 2019 and November 2025. This means the world’s top players are effectively earning less than they did in 2019.

The picture looks different for players ranked lower. Those ranked between 21 and 50 saw their earnings rise by 36%. Players ranked between 51 and 100 experienced a 43% increase. These groups outpaced inflation and are earning more in 2025 than they were six years ago.

Concerns over this imbalance have been growing for years. They reached a peak with the PTPA filing its antitrust lawsuit. The PTPA argues that the current system unfairly limits how players are compensated.

In its lawsuit, the PTPA claims the tours and Grand Slams restrict other events from increasing prize money. It also highlights that tennis players receive a much smaller share of revenue compared to athletes in other major sports.

In golf, the NBA, and the NFL, athletes can receive up to 50 percent of total revenues. In contrast, tennis players at Grand Slam events receive around 15 percent. This gap has become a central point in the debate.

Tournament organizers argue they adjust prize money year after year based on inflation. The US Open is often cited as an example. This year, it offered a record $90 million prize pool, a 20% increase from 2024.

“If the tours are able to get 22%. Why aren’t the slams?” asked US Open women’s doubles champion Gaby Dabrowski.

However, despite increases, top players still struggle to match past standards. Even Carlos Alcaraz could not reach the prize-money levels once achieved by top players in 2015.

Novak Djokovic urges Grand Slams to further increase player prize money

Tournament prize money has become a major talking point this year. The top 20 men’s and women’s players signed a joint letter. They asked for a larger share of revenue from the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open. The issue gained fresh momentum after the US Open raised its prize money this season.

Novak Djokovic addressed the increase and shared his views openly. “Look, it’s a step in the right direction,” Djokovic added. He welcomed the Grand Slams’ willingness to raise payouts across the board. However, he made it clear the move does not fully meet player expectations.

“Obviously it’s always nice and positive to see that Grand Slams are willing to improve the prize money overall across the board for the players,” Djokovic said. He added, “Whether it’s an ideal situation for us, I think overall I don’t think so. I think there is still a lot more room for improvement in that sense.” His message was measured but firm.

Djokovic also clarified that his stance is not about personal gain. “I see that in the past when I talk about this topic, people like to say, ‘well, look at him, wanting more money for himself’. It’s not about that,” said the 24-time Grand Slam winner. He stressed that many lower-ranked players depend heavily on Grand Slam earnings.

“I’m just talking about overall. Not many tennis players live out of this sport globally. That’s not something that I see has been talked about enough,” Djokovic said.

With the prize-money debate rising again, the focus now shifts to the future. Will tennis bodies increase tournament payouts further next year to keep pace with inflation?