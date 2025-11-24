ATP Star Claps Back at Trolls Targeting His Girlfriend Over Davis Cup Decision

A week ago, Lorenzo Musetti made a tough call. He had just wrapped up his ATP Finals campaign in the group stage, having lost to Carlos Alcaraz. Soon after, he announced he was pulling out of the Davis Cup. “Given my physical condition and my family situation, in agreement with Captain Filippo Volandri, I have decided not to participate in the Davis Cup finals in Bologna,” he said. The reason? His partner, Veronica Confalonieri, was due to have their second child. Still, the decision drew criticism, which Musetti wasn’t willing to tolerate.

“I don’t understand the point of all these insults, especially when they are directed at my girlfriend,” he said on November 24 in an interview with Spazio Tennis, voicing his frustration over the online abuse aimed at him and his loved ones. “That’s why I removed all the people I don’t follow from my profile. I don’t want to receive insults from people who lose bets and think I’m selling matches anymore.”

It’s an ugly reality for a player who has become one of Italy’s brightest young talents on the ATP Tour. Lorenzo Musetti has climbed to World No. 8 from No. 16 at the start of the year. He may not have lifted a trophy this season, but he’s been remarkably consistent, reaching the latter stages of several tournaments, including finals in Athens, Chengdu, and the Monte-Carlo Masters. Still, his success hasn’t been enough to shield him from social media harassment.

The Italian star stood firm on his decision to skip the Davis Cup this year. “We’re going to become parents for the second time soon,” he shared, emphasizing how important this moment is for him and Veronica.

Imago Image Credits: Lorenzo Musetti/Instagram

Lorenzo Musetti and Confalonieri have been together since 2022 and went public in December of that year. Their relationship has only grown stronger since, especially after welcoming their first child, Ludovico, in March 2024. In May this year, the couple announced another special milestone with the news that baby number two is on the way. That’s certainly a big moment for the young family.

To celebrate the upcoming arrival, Musetti shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram showing him and little Ludovico resting their hands on Confalonieri’s baby bump. “The family is growing,” he wrote, sparking a wave of love from fellow players. Carlos Alcaraz dropped heart-eyed emojis, while Jasmine Paolini added a line of hearts, turning Musetti’s post into a joyful tennis-family celebration.

It’s been a mixed season for Musetti. He’s made progress, but still has a long way to go. Yet his priorities off the court stand tall. This year, more than ever, he’s been vocal about his role as a father.

Lorenzo Musetti opens up on being a young father

At the US Open, he laughed about how “it’s always a first time. Even if we have here Ludovico,” he said. The Musetti family has become a familiar sight on tour. Picture this: one moment, Lorenzo Musetti is slicing perfect backhands, the next he’s dodging a toddler sprinting along the sideline. Practice sessions can feel like playgrounds. Somehow, the chaos blends with joy, and Musetti rolls with it. He is not shy about the changes.

“It’s something I’m really proud of, being a father and a partner. Trying to raise a family at a young age gave me a lot of confidence and experience,” Musetti said, grinning. “I don’t know if I can consider myself an experienced dad, because Ludovico is one and a half years old. For sure, I’m more prepared this time than last one. Really, really happy and really looking forward to the 2nd one.”

Every word tumbled out with the wonder of someone whose life has turned upside down in the best way. He seems both stunned and thrilled by the daily whirlwind. There is juggling, yes, but for Musetti, joy comes in seconds when he sees his son in the stands.

How does he keep calm in the storm? Family is his anchor. His parents hold things together behind the scenes, but Confalonieri’s steady presence means everything. Her unwavering support lifts his wins and softens his losses. Now, with their second child nearly here and Musetti swatting back at critics, do you think the noise online will quieten down? What’s your take?