ATP Star Slams His Own Fans Despite Their Support During Italian Open Match: “Needs to Be a Bit of Limit”

Just a day ago at the Italian Open, Hamad Medjedovic battled through chaos as the crowd’s relentless shouting repeatedly disrupted his clash with Joao Fonseca. “Shut up,” Medjedovic demanded through the umpire, fighting to reclaim focus amid the raucous Brazilian supporters. Now, Fonseca himself has urged his fans to show more respect, calling out their behavior after that unforgettable, chaotic night on court.

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“I’m not going to say that was the reason I lost because it wasn’t, but the fans really do matter. Brazilian fans sometimes think it’s just a soccer game. I love the fans, but I think there needs to be a bit of limit, a bit of respect. It’s not just that it distracts the other guy—it distracts me too,” Fonseca said during an interview with ESPN Brazil, explaining that some of their tactics affect his concentration during matches.

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“It’s just a question, but I still love playing with fans, with people cheering and rooting for me,” he added, showing his appreciation for the support despite the challenges.

Fonseca is currently on a three-match losing streak and has only won three matches in five clay-court events played on the ATP Tour so far this year. In Madrid, he was beaten by the Spanish rising star Rafael Jodar, a match that highlighted the growing pressure and competition he faces on clay this season.

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“Obviously, people will ask if João is more frustrated than usual. It’s about the opportunities—they’re coming fewer and fewer—but I’ve already identified that issue, and I’m working hard to improve,” Fonseca explained, acknowledging the mental strain of a tough season.

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Later, he added, “Another lesson, another chance to grow, different points. Tennis is great because the following week there’s another chance to go out there and play your best. So we move on—after a tough loss, we move on with our heads held high.”

At just 19, Fonseca is one of the best-known young players in men’s tennis. He has already won two ATP titles in his career, as well as the 2024 Next Gen Finals, showcasing his potential on the global stage.

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However, fan support has sometimes been overwhelming, causing frustration for both him and his opponents.

Even yesterday, after his match against Hamad Medjedovic, the tension with the crowd was evident. Following the handshake, Medjedovic mockingly performed a sleeping gesture, echoing Steph Curry’s iconic “night night” celebration, before sarcastically blowing kisses toward the stands, intensifying the atmosphere.

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A similar incident occurred last year at the Miami Open, when Alex de Minaur taunted the crowd after beating Fonseca in the fourth round.

The Aussie used a permanent marker to write “Rio Open :)” on a court-side camera, indirectly referencing the hostile, Brazilian-like crowd he had faced, turning the Miami Open clash into a pressure-cooker environment.

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Despite the occasional disruptions, Fonseca has praised his fans at times, acknowledging that their energy and support remain a source of motivation.

Joao Fonseca reveals how Brazilian fans’ behavior feels crazy to him

As the standout player from a nation as large as Brazil, fans are eager to rally behind Joao Fonseca. They believe he could one day establish himself as their greatest-ever player, especially given what he has already achieved at such a young age.

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When asked about the pressure of being followed by hordes of fans at every tournament, Fonseca expressed genuine appreciation during an appearance on the Inside-In Podcast this January.

“Yeah, it’s just amazing to see the kids, not only from Brazil, but also from other countries, saying that I inspire them, that I am their idol,” he said, highlighting the global impact of his early career.

He continued, “It’s just crazy because five years ago, I was the one asking for autographs and yeah, asking for pictures. So it’s just super cool, the support in Brazil. And yeah, when I go to restaurants or walk the street, some people say, well, good job, keep going. It’s just super nice to have their support.”

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Imago Mutua Madrid Open 2026 – Day 7 Joao Fonseca of Brazil leaves the Caja Magica after his Men s Singles match on Day Seven of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 26, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMiguelxReisx originalFilename:reis-notitle260427_npXOS.jpg

Fonseca emphasized that the encouragement he receives is also a driving force for him. “This also motivates me, the kids saying that I inspire them. This motivates me to keep going, to keep working hard every day. So it’s an honour to represent my country, too. It’s a pleasure to represent our flag. So it’s just super nice to have their support.”

His fans’ dedication was put to the ultimate test last year at the French Open. Home fans at Roland Garros are known for their passionate and sometimes overzealous support, creating a uniquely intense atmosphere for visiting players.

When Pierre-Hugues Herbert faced Fonseca in the second round, thousands of fans packed Court 14, alternating their cheers for each competitor. The traveling Brazilian supporters refused to be drowned out, standing firmly behind Fonseca and demonstrating the loyalty of his growing fan base.

As the French Open approaches again for him, following a shocking defeat at the Italian Open, Fonseca can expect his fans’ unwavering support to be imminent as he aims to make a deep run in the Grand Slam in under two weeks.