ATP Star Targeted With Racial Insults and Threats by Hecklers During Madrid Match

Tennis has seen its share of ugly moments from the spectators. From hecklers targeting Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Stuttgart Open to the persistent booing of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic after his hamstring injury withdrawal from the 2025 Australian Open semifinals. That incident prompted opponent Alexander Zverev to call out the crowd’s disrespectful behavior. But the latest incident involving ATP star Abdullah Shelbayh at Tuesday’s Madrid Challenger should be avoided at all costs.

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The 22-year-old Jordanian, who had qualified for the Challenger tour in Madrid after going through the qualification rounds, was playing his first round against fifth seed Zsombor Piros. Shelbayh had lost the first set 6-1, but put in a brilliant performance in the second set to clinch it 6-2. He was trailing 3-0 in the third set, and that’s when he found himself the target of racial slurs and threats from a group of spectators.

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He stopped the play and approached the chair umpire to get them removed from the site. His exact words for one of the perpetrators were: “Kick him out.”

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that a group of spectators directed inappropriate remarks at Shelbayh, allegedly confusing the Jordanian flag with the Palestinian flag due to their similar colors. The incident highlighted how misinterpretation and hostility can quickly escalate in competitive settings.

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Shelbayh responded calmly and firmly. He stopped play, walked to the chair umpire, and asked to have the spectators removed before resuming the match. Event officials called local police, who detained one person and escorted the rest of the group out. Tournament organizers later issued an apology and reiterated their commitment to ensuring player safety and maintaining respect on site.

Although Shelbayh lost the match in three sets, the episode raised broader concerns about the level of protection available to players on the Challenger Tour. These events often have limited security and media coverage compared with higher-tier ATP tournaments, leaving participants more exposed to spectator misconduct.

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Shelbayh is currently ranked No. 301 in the world and plays in qualifiers and Challenger events. These tournaments often lack strong security measures, allowing spectators to get too close to players. The ATP and the organizers must address this issue seriously and implement tougher safeguards to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

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The way Shelbayh handled himself with far more dignity than the situation demanded was really commendable. The sport owes him better than an apology and a regretful statement.

What happened on Tuesday is even more important to learn who the 22-year-old Jordanian is and what he represents.

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Abdullah Shelbayh has earned his place on tour

He is the first Jordanian tennis player ever to attain an ATP world ranking, a feat that comes with the burden of the relationship a country has with its sport. Born in Amman, he was training in Jordan until the age of 14, when Princess Lara Faisal of the Jordanian royal family instituted a relationship between his team and Toni Nadal, and Shelbayh entered the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. He has practised and competed in a left-handed manner since, emulating his role model, Rafael Nadal.

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He attended the University of Florida a year later, where he befriended world No. 8 Ben Shelton and turned professional in late 2022. In 2023, he went on to win an ATP Challenger match and later secured a victory in an ATP Tour-level match. Since then, he has become a Challenger champion twice and reached as high as world No. 181.

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Furthermore, Fernando Verdasco, the former world No. 7 and clay-court veteran, now coaches Shelbayh. He retired in early 2025 and began working with the Jordanian player in April 2024. It is a joint venture that geographically and philosophically makes sense, a Spanish clay expert collaborating with a left-handed follower of Nadal growing up at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

Abdullah Shelbayh’s story is one of quiet determination and steady progress. He continues to open doors for his country with each match he plays. What happened in Madrid on Tuesday went beyond tennis. Hopefully, authorities will take immeiate action to prevent such incidents from recurring.