ATP Tennis Stars Left Heartbroken After Controversial Umpire Call Flips French Open Match

Filip Pieczonka thought he had done everything right. This was the 22-year-old’s first Grand Slam. He had reached his career-high doubles ranking of No. 83 in early May, just in time to qualify for the French Open alongside Czech partner Vit Kopriva as the 51st pair in the draw. But their dream run was cut short by a decision that’s going to itch for a long time.

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The first round was against the experienced duo of Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, the 10th seeds, who are seasoned veterans of these courts. Kopriva had already played a five-set singles match against Corentin Moutet the day before, and yet he came back out the next morning for this. They won the first set 6-2, and they had the momentum going for them. A maiden Grand Slam 1st round victory was within reach.

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The second set went to the 9th game, with the score at 30-30. Pieczonka hit a winner down the line. He had the point, the fans cheered, and what followed that rally should have been match point for the Polish-Czech duo. Instead, the chair umpire ruled that Pieczonka had shouted during the point and before play had officially ended, and that was a hindrance. The point was overturned and awarded to Nys and Roger-Vasselin.

Marek Furjan, a Polish tennis journalist who covered the match closely, was blunt about what he saw and summed up the feelings of everyone who witnessed the moment. “One of the most absurd and ridiculous situations I’ve seen in Grand Slam-level tennis. Filip and Vit earned a point that gave them a match point, but the referee ruled that one of them let out a shout that disturbed the opponents before the play ended, and awarded the point to the opposing pair. The problem is, the shout came from one of the spectators, not the Pole or the Czech,” he wrote on X.

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The umpire had credited the wrong person. What the official heard wasn’t from Pieczonka, but from the stands, and the call that ensued was a costly one for the pair, as it was for the game. “The referee’s disastrous decision cost them the point, and moments later, their first service break of the match. A match that was nearly won completely turned around,” Furjan added.

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Nys and Roger-Vasselin advance to the next round

The second set went to a tie-break, which the 10th seeds won 7-5. The result of a game in which Filip Pieczonka and Vit Kopriva were in control changed after that call. Things turned around in a manner that never recovered. Nys and Roger-Vasselin opened the third set with a break and never looked back, closing out 6-1 to win the match 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-1.

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This was a turnaround from the first set, which had been suggesting something completely different. First Grand Slam match against seeded opponents, played to three sets, with a match point lead. In one moment, one decision, a fortnight in Paris had passed.

The incident has since been reported to the tournament supervisor, and the chair umpire could be in trouble for this, reports said. However, the damage has been done.

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“In an era of cameras and such advanced technology, with these kinds of budgets, how can we allow an absurd and incomprehensible referee intervention to go unverified and block the players’ path to their dreams?” the reporter questioned. It is the right question, and one that Roland Garros has no clean answer to.

The hindrance rule is put in place so that a player may not be intentionally disrupted during the play of a rally. It is not intended to penalize a player for a noise made by someone in the crowd. Whether the umpire believed that it came from Pieczonka, or whether he heard it and did not check, will now be probed. In either case, it is irreversible.

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In the second round, Nys and Roger-Vasselin will take the court. Pieczonka and Kopriva will not. They will take on Ray Ho and Hendrik Jebens from a three-set marathon against Ignacio Buse and Mac Kiger. The reason it’s so hard to turn a blind eye to it is that it was a Grand Slam debut, a match that was on the verge of going off, and a ruling that came at the wrong time and the wrong person. There will be more opportunities for Pieczonka at this level, but the pair will not receive this one again.